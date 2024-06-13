MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich signs Japan defender Ito from Stuttgart until 2028

Ito was a key factor in Stuttgart’s stunning turnaround last season, rising from relegation candidates to finish in the Champions League placings.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 21:13 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart warms up prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart warms up prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart warms up prior to the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich on Thursday announced the signing of Japanese centre-back Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart until 2028 after reportedly triggering his 30 million euro ($32 million) release clause.

Ito, 25, is a surprise signing for Bayern and its first major arrival of the transfer window, having come to the Bundesliga just two seasons ago from Japanese side Jubilo Iwata for less than one million euros.

“It’s a great honour for me to be able to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Ito said in a prepared statement.

ALSO READ: West Ham signs teenage Brazilian winger Guilherme

“I want to play my part in FC Bayern winning lots of trophies.”

Normally deployed in central defence, the left-footed Ito can also play at left-back or in defensive midfield.

Ito played 97 times in two seasons at Stuttgart, scoring twice.

“Hiroki has everything that we want: he’s a player who embraces challenges, overcomes them and continues to make his way,” said Bayern sporting director Max Eberl.

“He’ll really strengthen us right away.”

ALSO READ: AC Milan appoints Fonseca as new head coach

Ito was a key factor in Stuttgart’s stunning turnaround last season, rising from relegation candidates to finish in the Champions League placings.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side finished second behind champion Bayer Leverkusen -- a spot above Bayern, which missed out on a trophy for the first time in 12 seasons.

Ito made his debut for Japan in 2022 and has since played 19 games, scoring one goal.

