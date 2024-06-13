Euro 2024: Top debutants to watch out for at European Championships

While established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Harry Kane among others will have another crack at the European Championships this summer, many exciting youngsters will make their maiden appearance in Germany.

The tournament has also in the past provided the launchpad for many including Wayne Rooney (2004), Nani and Ivan Rakitic (2008), Jordi Alba (2012) and Mikkel Damsgaard (2020).

Here are some names to keep an eye on in the European Championships.

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Plenty of eyes will be Florian Wirtz this summer both on and off the field. The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder had a sensational season with 18 goals and 19 assists in all competitions and Germany will be expecting him to step up on the international stage during the home Euros. The 21-year-old is also attracting plenty of interest in the transfer market with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool all keen to add him to their roster.

Antonio Silva (Portugal)

The Benfica starlet has already made 10 appearances for the Portugal national team at the age of 20. The center back is a hard-tackling defender and is a strong reader of the game. But Silva might find it hard to get a starting berth ahead of experienced names like Ruben Dias and Pepe.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

At 16, Yamal has the world at his feet and the Euros will be the perfect platform for him to show why he is the next big thing. The Barcelona winger is far from being the finished product but defenders will have a hard time dealing with his pace and trickery on the ball.

Cole Palmer (England)

The 22-year-old’s stock is on the rise since his move to Chelsea last summer, where he scored 22 goals and set up 11 in his breakout season. His form helped him force his way into the Three Lions squad. His temperament in high-pressure situations – converting nine of his penalties – will also hold him in good stead for England

Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)

Zaïre-Emery is another teenager who has been fast-tracked into the first-team set up of both club and country. The defensive midfielder might find it hard minutes to come by in already a stacked French midfield, however.

Jeremy Doku (Belgium)

Jeremy Doku’s direct style of play has been Pep Guardiola’s go-to option when his Manchester City side has struggled to break down low block teams. The 22-year-old scored thrice and registered 8 assists in the league and will be key to Belgium’s attack in the Euros.

Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

The PSG winger tore it up in the Bundesliga during his loan spell with RB Leipzig. Xavi is an exciting attacking midfielder, who possesses close control and dribbling abilities. The Dutch will count on his creativity to bail them out of the group stages. He scored eight times and set up 11 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches

Arda Güler (Turkey)

Güler was a much-talked-about name last summer when he signed for Real Madrid. Dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’, the left-footed attacking midfielder can trouble defenders with his close control and dribbling abilities. He only made 10 appearances for Madrid in the league but still scored six goals.

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Kobbie Mainoo overcame an ankle injury last summer before breaking through at Manchester United as a box-to-box midfielder and scoring some key goals. He impressed on his England debut in March and now is likley to play an important role for England.