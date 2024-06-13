South Africa’s warm-up match against Board President’s XI women at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday was abandoned because of rain.

Only 14 overs of play was possible and Board President’s XI, which won the toss, had reached 71 at the loss of one wicket with Shweta Sehrawat (24 n.o., 33b, 4x4) and Shubha Satheesh (18 n.o., 20b, 2x4) batting at the crease.

It was South African pacer Tumi Sekhukhune who scalped Indian opener Priya Punia’s wicket in the seventh over. Punia walked back to the dugout after scoring 25 runs off 31 balls.

India takes on South Africa in the first ODI here on Sunday, one of three 50-over matches in the city, after which the sides will travel to Chennai to play a one-off Test match and three T20Is.