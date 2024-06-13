MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rain plays spoilsport as Board President XI-W vs South Africa-W washed out in Bengaluru

India takes on South Africa in the first ODI here on Sunday, one of three 50-over matches in the city, after which the sides will travel to Chennai to play a one-off Test match and three T20Is.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 21:09 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Jemimah Rodrigues, captain India Board Presidents XI women’s team, walking in rain with team members, during a match between Board Presidents XI women’s and South Africa women’s team, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), that was ultimately washed out.
Jemimah Rodrigues, captain India Board Presidents XI women’s team, walking in rain with team members, during a match between Board Presidents XI women’s and South Africa women’s team, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), that was ultimately washed out. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Jemimah Rodrigues, captain India Board Presidents XI women’s team, walking in rain with team members, during a match between Board Presidents XI women’s and South Africa women’s team, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), that was ultimately washed out. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

South Africa’s warm-up match against Board President’s XI women at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday was abandoned because of rain.

Only 14 overs of play was possible and Board President’s XI, which won the toss, had reached 71 at the loss of one wicket with Shweta Sehrawat (24 n.o., 33b, 4x4) and Shubha Satheesh (18 n.o., 20b, 2x4) batting at the crease.

It was South African pacer Tumi Sekhukhune who scalped Indian opener Priya Punia’s wicket in the seventh over. Punia walked back to the dugout after scoring 25 runs off 31 balls.

India takes on South Africa in the first ODI here on Sunday, one of three 50-over matches in the city, after which the sides will travel to Chennai to play a one-off Test match and three T20Is.

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

South Africa women's cricket /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 76/3 (10 overs); Hridoy joins Shakib, van Meekeren removes Tanzid Hasan on 35
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rain plays spoilsport as Board President XI-W vs South Africa-W washed out in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  3. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Updates: Rain washed out game in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Punjab FC announces departure of 14 players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Rain plays spoilsport as Board President XI-W vs South Africa-W washed out in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Updates: Rain washed out game in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa-W has done homework against world-class India, says skipper Laura Wolvaardt
    PTI
  4. ENG-W vs NZ-W: Down, Greig return as New Zealand announces squad for England Tour
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s squad for SA multi-format series announced, Rodrigues and Vastrakar’s selection subject to fitness
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 76/3 (10 overs); Hridoy joins Shakib, van Meekeren removes Tanzid Hasan on 35
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rain plays spoilsport as Board President XI-W vs South Africa-W washed out in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  3. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Board President’s XI-Women vs South Africa Women Warm-up Fixture Updates: Rain washed out game in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Punjab FC announces departure of 14 players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment