Euro 2024 full injury list: Which players are injured and ruled out of European Championship?

The 17 th edition of the European Championship will kick off on June 15 in Germany with several teams looking to claim the continental crown.

But at the end of another gruelling club football season, a few nations will have to deal with not having key players due to injuries.

In the previous tournament, stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimoivic, Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk missed out through injuries.

This edition, too, will see many players miss out due to injuries.

David Alaba (Austria)

The defender suffered an ACL tear in December and isn’t expected to be fully fit before the end of the Euros. Alaba, however, is named in the Austria squad as the ‘non-playing captain’.

Lucas Hernandez (France)

PSG defender Hernandez also sustained an ACL tear in May, which ruled him out of the competition. This is his second similar injury which he suffered before the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Gavi (Spain)

Barcelona midfielder Gavi also went down with an ACL injury last November, which ruled him out of action for 10 months. Gavi was among the breakout stars in the 2022 World Cup for Spain.

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Croatia and Tottenham Hotspur winger, too, suffered a ACL tear in September last year and underwent a complex surgery to his knee. The 35-year-old hasn’t returned to competitive action since for Spurs.

Sven Botman (Netherlands)

The Dutch center-back sustained an ACL injury to his knee in Newcastle United’s FA Cup quarterfinal exit against Manchester City in March. He is expected to be out until 6-9 months.

Destiny Udogie (Italy)

Udogie suffered a muscle injury in training at Tottenham Hotspur, which ruled him out of a return until the pre-season in July. The 21-year-old left-back had made his Italy debut last October in a EURO 2024 qualifier against Malta.

Domenico Berardi (Italy)

The Italian forward’s tendon in his right leg was completely ruptured during Sassuolo’s match against Verona in March. He underwent a surgery and is not expected to return until next year. Berardi was part of Italy’s Euro-winning squad in 2021.

Lewis Ferguson (Scotland)

The attacking midfielder, too, was a victim of an ACL injury, which he suffered earlier this month. The 21-year-old Ferguson has 12 caps for Scotland.

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

The Bayern Munich left-back Guerreiro suffered an ankle ligament injury earlier in May, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old was part of Portugal’s 2016 Euro title-winning squad.

Alexander Pavlovic (Germany)

Bayern Munich midfielder Pavlovic was called up for the first time in March this year but missed both friendlies against France and the Netherlands with through tonsillitis. For the same reason, he will miss EURO 2024, with Emre Can replacing him.