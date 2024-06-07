MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh

‘We wanted to erase the bitter memories of the 2007 ODI World Cup. The fact that we were a young team served as a huge motivation.’

Published : Jun 07, 2024 07:08 IST - 3 MINS READ

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes against South Africa in 2007 T20 World Cup.
Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes against South Africa in 2007 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes against South Africa in 2007 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a memorable fortnight for Indian cricket. The debacle at the 2007 ICC ODI World Cup in the West Indies was a significant blow to the team. We had a strong lineup capable of winning the Cup, but things went awry when we lost the opening match to Bangladesh, much to the disappointment of our fans, who had prayed for us. We never recovered from that defeat. Less than six months from that dark day, we made history by winning the Cup in a format that was alien to us.

When we left for South Africa in early September, we honestly did not believe we could excel in the inaugural T20 World Cup. But we wanted to erase the bitter memories of the ODI World Cup, and the fact that we were a young team served as a huge motivation. We were without Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly, all of whom opted out of this format. The challenge was massive, and we had the man to shepherd us— MS Dhoni. He had faith in the team, and the team too believed we could go the distance riding on his self-belief. In just 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation.

ALSO READ | ‘T20 World Cup win paved way for smooth transition in white-ball cricket’ — Irfan Pathan

Rain denied us a shot at Scotland in the first match. We were up against Pakistan, and Robin Uthappa was in his element. His half-century laid the foundation. The match was tied, and we won in a bowl-out, a new concept to decide the winner. To begin with, a win against Pakistan was just the elixir we needed. A loss to New Zealand in a high-scoring match was a wake-up call. We needed to pull up our socks, and we did. On September 19, I was delighted to play a part in India’s win and, in the process, join the elite league of stalwarts like Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri, who hit six sixes in an over.

I have been asked so many times, when did I realise that six sixes were possible? I knew the pressure was on Stuart Broad to avoid being slammed, and when I got the fourth six, I knew it was my day. I had to make sure that I connected well. Well, I was able to put the bat on the ball and leave Broad stunned. I felt sorry for him. The team was in a zone now. We moved past South Africa and Australia in style. Victories against these two opponents brought a degree of confidence and a resolve that we were destined to do something big. The final was against Pakistan, and we were ready.

Gautam Gambhir played a sterling innings, but 158 was going to be a tough target to defend. We grabbed regular wickets, and at 77 for six, we seemed to be through. Then we ran into Misbah-ul-Haq. He almost snatched the game away until Joginder Sharma and S. Sreesanth combined to secure a memorable win. We won by five runs. It was a win that led to the creation of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and prepared us for the 2011 World Cup triumph.

As told to Vijay Lokapally

More stories from this issue

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Pakistan /

West Indies /

South Africa /

MS Dhoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh
  2. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
  3. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to Super Over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024: Real Madrid sustains its aura of inevitability
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  3. IPL 2024: Sunrisers eclipsed by ruthless Knight Riders
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ISL 2023-24: The ‘Habas factor’ in Mohun Bagan’s success story and Chennaiyin’s return to playoffs after four years
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. ISL Diary: Indian Super League unites players beyond borders
    Aneesh Dey,Stan Rayan,Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup: “In 12 days, the image of Indian cricket underwent a fascinating transformation,” says Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh
  2. From Malad to San Francisco: Saurabh Netravalkar finally has his moment under the sun
    Shayan Acharya
  3. CAN vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Canada vs Ireland cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: CAN vs IRE predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States vs Pakistan match ends in tie, goes to Super Over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment