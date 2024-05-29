MagazineBuy Print

Bronny James is staying in the NBA draft, agent Rich Paul announces

If Bronny James plays in the NBA next season, he and Lebron James would be the first father-son duo in the league simultaneously as players.

Published : May 29, 2024 21:31 IST

FILE PHOTO: Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bronny James is keeping his name in the NBA draft, with the hopes of joining his father in the league next season.

“He’s a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth,” Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group, told ESPN, which first reported the decision. Paul later confirmed the decision to The Associated Press.

LeBron James, Bronny’s father and the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, posted his reaction on his social media accounts, including one Instagram story that had the simple caption: “BRONNY STAYING IN DRAFT!” The decision was not unexpected, given that Bronny James had given no sign in recent weeks that he would exercise his option of returning to college and postponing his NBA plans.

James played one year of college basketball at Southern California and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. He played in 25 games, missing the start of the season after needing a procedure last year to fix what was diagnosed as a congenital heart defect, which was found after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

A panel of doctors cleared James for NBA play earlier this month.

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs 2023-24, East Conference finals: Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep

“I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me,” James said at the NBA draft combine after getting that clearance and taking part in workouts.

James, who was listed at 6-foot-4 on USC’s roster but measured at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches at the combine, announced his intention of entering the draft in April, with the caveat that he was also going into the transfer portal and maintaining his college eligibility.

Early entry candidates for the draft had until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday to decide whether they would stay in or return to college. The draft is on June 26-27.

LeBron James, who can become a free agent this summer, will be entering his 22nd NBA season this fall. If Bronny James plays in the NBA next season, they would be the first father-son duo in the league simultaneously as players. There have been about 100 instances in NBA history of players joining the league after their fathers played, but none at the same time.

