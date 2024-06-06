MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, June 6: Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 6.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 14:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Elite Pro Basketball League announced the launch of the Collegiate Slam Showdown, an open basketball tournament for university students across India.
The Elite Pro Basketball League announced the launch of the Collegiate Slam Showdown, an open basketball tournament for university students across India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Elite Pro Basketball League announced the launch of the Collegiate Slam Showdown, an open basketball tournament for university students across India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BASKETBALL

Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown

The Elite Pro Basketball League, in collaboration with the Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League, the biggest basketball platforms in India announced the launch of the Collegiate Slam Showdown, an open basketball tournament for university students across India starting from the June 14, 2024.

The Collegiate Slam Showdown will be divided into four zones - North, South, East, and West - with both male and female categories over a total of 20 days with thousands of amateur and professional basketball players.

The zonal championships will be followed by a national championship, which is scheduled to take place in Noida from July 11 to 14, 2024.

In addition to competing for the championship title, top players from the winning teams may also stand the chance to train with and potentially be drafted into teams in the Elite Pro Basketball and Elite Women’s Pro Basketball Leagues.

Zonal Championship
South Zone: June 14-16, 2024
East Zone: June 21-23, 2024
West Zone: June 28-30, 2024
North Zone: July 5-7, 2024

