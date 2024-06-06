Indian sports wrap, June 6: Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown

BASKETBALL

Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown

The Elite Pro Basketball League, in collaboration with the Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League, the biggest basketball platforms in India announced the launch of the Collegiate Slam Showdown, an open basketball tournament for university students across India starting from the June 14, 2024.

The Collegiate Slam Showdown will be divided into four zones - North, South, East, and West - with both male and female categories over a total of 20 days with thousands of amateur and professional basketball players.

The zonal championships will be followed by a national championship, which is scheduled to take place in Noida from July 11 to 14, 2024.

In addition to competing for the championship title, top players from the winning teams may also stand the chance to train with and potentially be drafted into teams in the Elite Pro Basketball and Elite Women’s Pro Basketball Leagues.