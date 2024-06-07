MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals

French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz while Casper Ruud takes on Alexander Zverev in men’s semifinals on the 13th day at Roland Garros, Paris.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 09:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Italy’s Jannik Sinner (right).
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Italy’s Jannik Sinner (right). | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Italy’s Jannik Sinner (right). | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Friday.

World No. 2 Sinner is the reigning Australian Open champion. The 22-year-old is set to become the first-ever Italian man to reach the top of the ATP Rankings on Monday. On the other hand, 21-year-old Alcaraz is former World No. 1 but currently the third best player in the world. The Spaniard had won Wimbledon last year and the US Open in 2022.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will take on seventh-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s semifinal.

Here’s the full list of semifinal fixtures for day 13 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - Not before 6PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) - Not before 9PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Related Topics

French Open /

ATP /

WTA /

Roland Garros /

French Open 2024 /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Jannik Sinner /

Alexander Zverev /

Casper Ruud

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics take lead over Mavericks
    AP
  3. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  4. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  5. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini crushes Mirra Andreeva to set up final with Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight final
    Reuters
  4. Alexander Zverev trial explained: Does tennis have a policy on domestic violence?
    AP
  5. French Open 2024: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Finals 2023-24: Porzingis returns with 20 as Celtics take lead over Mavericks
    AP
  3. NBA: Two more charged in gambling scheme that ended Jontay Porter’s career
    Reuters
  4. F1: Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner
    AFP
  5. International friendly: Slick Netherlands eases to 4-0 win over Canada
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment