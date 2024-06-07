French Open 2024, June 7 schedule: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Zverev takes on Ruud in semifinals

Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Friday.

World No. 2 Sinner is the reigning Australian Open champion. The 22-year-old is set to become the first-ever Italian man to reach the top of the ATP Rankings on Monday. On the other hand, 21-year-old Alcaraz is former World No. 1 but currently the third best player in the world. The Spaniard had won Wimbledon last year and the US Open in 2022.

Fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will take on seventh-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s semifinal.

Here’s the full list of semifinal fixtures for day 13 of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - Not before 6PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) - Not before 9PM IST