MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion Jacobs hoping to find missing pieces at European Championships

Jacobs, who became the first Italian to win the men’s 100m in Tokyo in 2020 and also won gold in the 4x100m relay, will compete at the European Athletics Championships meet in Rome this week.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 13:03 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 100 meters in 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 100 meters in 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 100 meters in 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Lamont Marcell Jacobs has struggled in recent years to match the level he displayed during his 100 metres victory at the Tokyo Olympics, but the Italian said he is still hopeful of finding his groove ahead of his defence at the Paris Games.

Jacobs, who became the first Italian to win the men’s 100m in Tokyo in 2020 and also won gold in the 4x100m relay, will compete at the European Athletics Championships meet in Rome this week.

The 29-year-old has failed to dip under the 10-second mark since winning the previous edition of the European Athletics Championships in 2022, and split with long-time coach Paolo Camossi in 2023.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

“I had to change a few things and start from scratch last year,” Jacobs told reporters on Thursday. “But I am now confident about my chances. With my coach, I am in a phase where we are working a lot on the technical side.

“Only by competing do you put pieces together. The last competition gave me a lot but still a lot is missing. Hopefully here I will fit together more pieces.

“We still have a couple of months until the Olympics and there is time to fine-tune a few things to get into perfect shape. But I am confident when I run that the time will be there automatically.”

The athletics competition at the Paris Olympics will take place from August 1 to 11 at the Stade de France.

Related Topics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs /

Tokyo Olympics /

Paris Games /

European Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Jacobs hoping to find missing pieces at European Championships
    Reuters
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chhetri, Tendulkar and the roulette of fairytale farewells
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. EURO 2024: Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion Jacobs hoping to find missing pieces at European Championships
    Reuters
  2. Suraj loses Paris Olympics ticket after World Athletics cancels Nationals results, Akshdeep could lose new record
    Stan Rayan
  3. Kenya’s 10k world record holder Kipruto banned for six years by AIU
    Reuters
  4. India’s fastest junior quartermiler Sai Sangeetha provisionally suspended
    Stan Rayan
  5. Budapest to host inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Jacobs hoping to find missing pieces at European Championships
    Reuters
  2. ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chhetri, Tendulkar and the roulette of fairytale farewells
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. EURO 2024: Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment