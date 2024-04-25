MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round

Nadal will face against 10th-seeded Australian De Minaur next, who beat him in straight sets in the second round in Barcelona last week.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 22:25 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his round of 128 match against USA’s Darwin Blanch at Madrid Open on Thursday.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his round of 128 match against USA’s Darwin Blanch at Madrid Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his round of 128 match against USA’s Darwin Blanch at Madrid Open on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Nadal thrashed 16-year-old wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday and will face Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur next.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the American at the first opportunity in the second game before grabbing the first set in just 28 minutes.

Nadal, who last claimed the title on Madrid’s clay in 2017, broke again to take the lead in the second set and kept up the pace, giving a tennis masterclass to Blanch who is still seeking his first tour win.

The age gap between the pair was 21 years and 117 days, the biggest-ever between two opponents at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The American teen committed 27 unforced errors in what was his second ATP tour match after he had made his debut last month in Miami.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo

“I think today I played against someone with a great future in front of him,” Nadal said. “(But) Today he was making mistakes. I tried to be there and be solid all the time without taking a lot of risks. I’m happy to be through and I wish him all the very best.”

“For me after how things developed the last few years, every time I have a chance to be on court in this amazing stadium with unconditional support means a lot to me. Trying to enjoy every moment,” he said.

The win was Nadal’s record-extending 57th victory in Madrid, a tournament that he has won five times. He will play De Minaur in the second round on Saturday.

The Australian defeated Nadal 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the Barcelona Open last week when the Spaniard was playing his first tournament since January. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

ATP /

Madrid Open /

Darwin Blanch /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
  2. Madrid Open: Osaka stumbles against Samsonova, Gauff sails through
    AFP
  3. Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy: lawyer
    AFP
  4. With Olympics in mind, Yuki rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass
    PTI
  5. BJK Cup finals group stage replaced with knockout round: ITF
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remains 10th despite win vs Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Nadal beats teenager Blanch in straight sets, faces De Minaur in second round
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs RCB: T Natarajan enters top five wicket-takers list; Bumrah occupies top spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment