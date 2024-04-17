MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona Open: Nadal crashes out after second round loss to De Minaur

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

Published : Apr 17, 2024 21:41 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rafa Nadal of Spain plays a forehand against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their match of day three of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
Rafa Nadal of Spain plays a forehand against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their match of day three of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rafa Nadal of Spain plays a forehand against Alex de Minaur of Australia during their match of day three of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell at Real Club De Tenis Barcelona on April 17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

More to follow..

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: DC 31/2 (3); Target 89; Fraser-McGurk falls after quickfire 20, Warrier removes Shaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona Open: Nadal crashes out after second round loss to De Minaur
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024: Alireza Firouzja controversy explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy looks to avenge defeat against Salimova
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Barcelona Open: Nadal crashes out after second round loss to De Minaur
    Team Sportstar
  2. Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return
    AFP
  3. Ruud beats Muller to reach Barcelona Open third round
    AFP
  4. French Open 2024, entry lists: Nadal returns, Nagal first Indian man to feature in main draw in five years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Coco Gauff: I just want to get a recent clay title under my belt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: DC 31/2 (3); Target 89; Fraser-McGurk falls after quickfire 20, Warrier removes Shaw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona Open: Nadal crashes out after second round loss to De Minaur
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024: Alireza Firouzja controversy explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Candidates 2024: Humpy looks to avenge defeat against Salimova
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik listed among 100 most influential people by Time magazine
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment