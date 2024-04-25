French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Beyond the glory of a champion’s trophy and tennis immortality, the Grand Slams offer significant financial rewards that motivate both aspiring champions and every qualifying participants.
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year:
When is the French Open 2024 taking place?
It runs from May 20 to June 9.
What is the total prize fund for the tournament in 2024?
Total prize money for this year’s Roland-Garros tournament comes to 53.478 million euros, up 7.82% compared with last year.
How does the winner’s prize compare to 2023?
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received €2.3 million in prize money and the finalists earned €1,150,000.
How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?
Qualifying First round: 20,000
Qualifying Second round: 28,000
Qualifying Third round: 41,000
First round: 73,000
Second round: 110,000
Third round: 58,000
Fourth round: 250,000
Quarterfinalists: 415,000
Semifinalists 650,000
Runner-up: 1,200,000
Winner: 2,400,000
Prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at the 2024 French Open
First round: 17,500
Second round: 27,500
Third round: 43,500
Quarterfinalists: 80,000
Semifinalists: 148,000
Runners-up: 295,000
Winners: 590,000
Prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the 2024 French Open
First round: 5,000
Second round: 10,000
Quarterfinalists: 17,500
Semifinalists: 31,000
Runners-up: 61,000
Winners: 122,000
