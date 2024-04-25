MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 15:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the French Open trophy in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the French Open trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the French Open trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Beyond the glory of a champion’s trophy and tennis immortality, the Grand Slams offer significant financial rewards that motivate both aspiring champions and every qualifying participants.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year:

When is the French Open 2024 taking place?

It runs from May 20 to June 9.

What is the total prize fund for the tournament in 2024?

Total prize money for this year’s Roland-Garros tournament comes to 53.478 million euros, up 7.82% compared with last year.

How does the winner’s prize compare to 2023?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received €2.3 million in prize money and the finalists earned €1,150,000.

ALSO READ | The prize money for all four grand slams

How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?

Qualifying First round: 20,000

Qualifying Second round: 28,000

Qualifying Third round: 41,000

First round: 73,000

Second round: 110,000

Third round: 58,000

Fourth round: 250,000

Quarterfinalists: 415,000

Semifinalists 650,000

Runner-up: 1,200,000

Winner: 2,400,000

Prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at the 2024 French Open

First round: 17,500

Second round: 27,500

Third round: 43,500

Quarterfinalists: 80,000

Semifinalists: 148,000

Runners-up: 295,000

Winners: 590,000

Prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the 2024 French Open

First round: 5,000

Second round: 10,000

Quarterfinalists: 17,500

Semifinalists: 31,000

Runners-up: 61,000

Winners: 122,000

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open /

French Open 2024 /

Iga Swiatek /

Novak Djokovic /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bengaluru- who will win coin flip today?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  2. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
    Team Sportstar
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  4. Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
    AFP
  5. French Open 2024: Rafael Nadal uncertain over Roland Garros appearance
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bengaluru- who will win coin flip today?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  2. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment