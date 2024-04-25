French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Beyond the glory of a champion’s trophy and tennis immortality, the Grand Slams offer significant financial rewards that motivate both aspiring champions and every qualifying participants.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year:

When is the French Open 2024 taking place?

It runs from May 20 to June 9.

What is the total prize fund for the tournament in 2024?

Total prize money for this year’s Roland-Garros tournament comes to 53.478 million euros, up 7.82% compared with last year.

How does the winner’s prize compare to 2023?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received €2.3 million in prize money and the finalists earned €1,150,000.

ALSO READ | The prize money for all four grand slams

How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?

Qualifying First round: 20,000

Qualifying Second round: 28,000

Qualifying Third round: 41,000

First round: 73,000

Second round: 110,000

Third round: 58,000

Fourth round: 250,000

Quarterfinalists: 415,000

Semifinalists 650,000

Runner-up: 1,200,000

Winner: 2,400,000

Prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at the 2024 French Open

First round: 17,500

Second round: 27,500

Third round: 43,500

Quarterfinalists: 80,000

Semifinalists: 148,000

Runners-up: 295,000

Winners: 590,000

Prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the 2024 French Open

First round: 5,000

Second round: 10,000

Quarterfinalists: 17,500

Semifinalists: 31,000

Runners-up: 61,000

Winners: 122,000