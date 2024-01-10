MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 15:34 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic, men’s singles champion at last year’s Australian Open, received A$2,975,000 in prize money.
infoIcon

Along with offering a trophy and spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year:

When is the Australian Open 2024 taking place?

It runs from January 14-28.

What is the total prize fund for the tournament in 2024?

The total prize money is A$86.5 million ($58.91 million). It has increased 13.5 percent from 2023.

Tournament Director Craig Tiley said they had increased prize money for every round “with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles.”

How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?

First round: A$120,000

Second round: A$180,000

Third round: A$255,000

Round of 16: A$375,000

Quarterfinals: A$600,000

Semifinals: A$990,000

Runner-up: A$1,725,000

Champion: A$3,150,000

How does the winner’s prize compare to 2023?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, received A$2,975,000 in prize money.

What about other Grand Slams in 2023?

French Open singles champions, Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received 2.3 million euros ($2.54 million).

Wimbledon singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova, received 2.35 million pounds ($2.99 million).

U.S. Open singles champions, Djokovic and Coco Gauff, received $3 million.

Prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at the 2024 Australian Open

First round: A$36,000

Round of 32: A$53,000

Round of 16: A$75,000

Quarterfinals: A$128,000

Semifinals: A$227,500

Runners-up: A$400,000

Champion: A$730,000

Prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the 2024 Australian Open

First round: A$6,900

Round of 16: A$13,275

Quarterfinals: A$26,500

Semifinals: A$50,000

Runners-up: A$94,000

Champion: A$165,000

