Australian Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money

Along with offering a trophy and spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the 2024 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year:
When is the Australian Open 2024 taking place?
It runs from January 14-28.
What is the total prize fund for the tournament in 2024?
The total prize money is A$86.5 million ($58.91 million). It has increased 13.5 percent from 2023.
Tournament Director Craig Tiley said they had increased prize money for every round “with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles.”
How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?
First round: A$120,000
Second round: A$180,000
Third round: A$255,000
Round of 16: A$375,000
Quarterfinals: A$600,000
Semifinals: A$990,000
Runner-up: A$1,725,000
Champion: A$3,150,000
How does the winner’s prize compare to 2023?
The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, received A$2,975,000 in prize money.
What about other Grand Slams in 2023?
French Open singles champions, Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, received 2.3 million euros ($2.54 million).
Wimbledon singles champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova, received 2.35 million pounds ($2.99 million).
U.S. Open singles champions, Djokovic and Coco Gauff, received $3 million.
Prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles at the 2024 Australian Open
First round: A$36,000
Round of 32: A$53,000
Round of 16: A$75,000
Quarterfinals: A$128,000
Semifinals: A$227,500
Runners-up: A$400,000
Champion: A$730,000
Prize money on offer in mixed doubles at the 2024 Australian Open
First round: A$6,900
Round of 16: A$13,275
Quarterfinals: A$26,500
Semifinals: A$50,000
Runners-up: A$94,000
Champion: A$165,000
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 3-1 SLFC, Aimen makes it three for the Tuskers
- Australian Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
- Malaysia Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag through to second round; Prannoy exits
- Shelton ends losing run to reach Auckland quarterfinals
- Pegula reaches Adelaide quarters, Mertens progresses in Hobart
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE