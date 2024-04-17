MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff

Speaking after his 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the first round, the 37-year-old said that competing at the Tour still means a lot to him

Published : Apr 17, 2024 07:36 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli during the ATP Barcelona Open.
Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli during the ATP Barcelona Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli during the ATP Barcelona Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rafael Nadal said he was delighted to make a winning return at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday and that it meant a lot to him after going through a tough period due to injuries.

The former World No. 1 advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Flavio Cobolli.

The 37-year-old Spaniard beat the 62nd-ranked Italian in his first tournament since January and first appearance on clay since the 2022 French Open.

Nadal’s last ATP Tour match was the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International, before he pulled out of the Australian Open. He withdrew from last week’s Monte Carlo Masters saying his body was not yet ready for competition.

“I tried a lot of times in my career,” Nadal said, referring to his numerous injury comebacks. “Every time it’s more difficult and especially when you’re at an advanced age it makes things even tougher.”

“I am going through tough moments but at the same time when I am able to be on the tour for a few days and practise with the guys, and to be able to compete a little bit, it means a lot to me. Still enough enjoyable to keep doing it.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s injuries have caused doubts about his ability to compete at the elite level again after he previously said that he expected to finish his glittering career in 2024.

Nadal is keen to play at the French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles with the latest coming in 2022. The French Open main draw begins on May 26.

He next faces fourth seed Alex de Minaur in Barcelona, where he has won a record 12 titles and the main court is named in his honour.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Barcelona Open /

Monte Carlo Masters /

French Open /

Alex De Minaur /

Flavio Cobolli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona vs PSG Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Mbappe brace helps PSG beat 10-man Barca 4-1 (6-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Sabitzer goal helps Dortmund beat Atletico 4-2 (5-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
    Reuters
  2. Nadal wins on injury comeback at Barcelona Open
    AFP
  3. Barcelona Open: Nakashima ousts Rublev in first round
    AFP
  4. Aryna Sabalenka to face good friend Paula Badosa in Stuttgart opener
    AP
  5. Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nadal happy to make winning return at Barcelona after injury layoff
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats 10-man Barcelona to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Borussia Dortmund downs Atletico Madrid in thriller to make UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona vs PSG Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Mbappe brace helps PSG beat 10-man Barca 4-1 (6-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
  5. Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, UCL 2023-24 QF second leg: Sabitzer goal helps Dortmund beat Atletico 4-2 (5-4 agg)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment