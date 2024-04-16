MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz uncertain about Madrid title defence due to arm injury

The 20-year-old successfully defended his Indian Wells title last month and then reached the Miami Open quarterfinals before sustaining the injury

Published : Apr 16, 2024 10:32 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz during the Miami Open.
Carlos Alcaraz during the Miami Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz during the Miami Open. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has cast doubt on his Madrid Open title defence later this month as the Spaniard nurses a right-arm injury that has forced him to miss key tune-up events for the French Open.

The 20-year-old successfully defended his Indian Wells title last month and then reached the Miami Open quarterfinals before sustaining the injury in his first practice session for the Monte Carlo Masters.

ALSO READ | Andy Murray will not have surgery on injured ankle; no timeline on return

The two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to play in Monaco and then had to pull out of the Barcelona Open.

“My feeling isn’t right, but it is what it is. Now, I’m fully focused on recovery and I have a little more time,” Alcaraz told reporters in Barcelona on Monday, a day after he decided not to defend his title.

“My goal is to try and go to the Madrid Open, but at the moment nothing is certain. I was given specific recovery time and I’ve respected them, but I haven’t felt good. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I can’t say I’ll be 100 per cent in Madrid, but that’s my intention. We’ll train and do everything we can so that the feelings improve so I can play a match. It’s also a very special tournament for me.”

Should he be unable to recover in time for the tournament in Madrid that runs from April 24-May 5, Alcaraz could still get some clay court action in ahead of the French Open by competing in Rome the following week.

The main draw at the year’s second Grand Slam at Roland Garros begins on May 26. Alcaraz reached the semifinals last year.

