ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles

Nagal is the seventh-highest ranked Indian man since the introduction of the computerised ATP Rankings in 1973.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 12:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 15, 2024.

Sumit Nagal achieved a new career-high of 80 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after a solid performance in Monte Carlo Masters.

The 26-year-old Nagal beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli and Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta to qualify for the main draw. Only the third Indian after Vijay Amritraj (1977) and Ramesh Krishnan (1982) to feature in the main draw of the Masters event on clay, Nagal created further history as he became the first Indian to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the series began in 1990 after stunning World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the opening round.

He eventually lost to seventh-seeded Dane and last year’s runner-up Holger Rune in three sets in the second round. As a result, Nagal jumped 13 places in the ATP Rankings. He is the seventh-highest ranked Indian man after Vijay Amritraj (career high of 18 in 1980), Ramesh Krishnan (career high of 23 in 1985), Somdev Devvarman (career high of 62 in 2011), Sashi Menon (career high of 71 in 1975), Anand Amritraj (career high of 74 in 1974) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (career high of 75 in 2019) since the introduction of the computerised rankings in 1973.

However, Rohan Bopanna lost the number one spot in doubles Rankings to Matthew Ebden, his partner. The top-seeded Indo-Australian duo was eliminated in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo.

ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 10035 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 8750 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 8645 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 7085 points
(GER) Alexander Zverev - 5425 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4025 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 3995 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3935 points
(POL) Hubert Hurkacz - 3675 points
(BUL) Grigor Dimitrov - 3640 points
INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 2 (dropped one spot)
Yuki Bhambri - 59 (moved up three spots)
N. Sriram Balaji - 99 (moved down five spots)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 100 (moved down one spot)
Arjun Kadhe - 102 (moved up 13 spots)
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 115 (moved down six spots)
Saketh Myneni - 120 (moved down three spots)
Niki Poonacha - 124 (moved up four spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 127 (moved up five spots)
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli - 134 (moved up one spot)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 156 (moved down two spots)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 80 (moved up 13 spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 358 (moved down nine spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 450 (moved up two spots)

Related Topics

ATP /

Novak Djokovic /

Australian Open /

Rohan Bopanna /

Sumit Nagal

