Greece’s Stefano Tsitsipas won his third Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday as he overwhelmed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 in the final.
The 25-year-old, who added the trophy to titles here in 2021 and 2022, will return to the top 10 in the ATP world rankings on Monday.
-More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 110/2 (13); Ruturaj scores fifty; Dube on the attack
- Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters for third time
- Indian sports wrap, April 14: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan in Mexico
- MI vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, opts to bowl first vs Chennai Super Kings; Pathirana returns
- Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, Bundesliga 2023-24: Lineups out; Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen on the verge of first title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE