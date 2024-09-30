MagazineBuy Print

China Open 2024: Alcaraz beats Khachanov in straight sets, to play Medvedev in semifinal

The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the No. 27-ranked Khachanov’s service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 17:16 IST , Beijing - 2 MINS READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz in action during the quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov at the China Open.
Carlos Alcaraz in action during the quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov at the China Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz in action during the quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov at the China Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the China Open semifinals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the No. 27-ranked Khachanov’s service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.

“I always try to put some pressure when they’re serving just to in a certain way tell them that I’m going to be there,” Alcaraz said. “If they want to win the service game or to beat me, they have to accept the battle and playing a really good tennis. For me, it’s what I’m trying to show them all the time.”

It was Alcaraz’s 46th win of the season and the victory allowed the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion to climb back above the absent Alexander Zverev into second place in the ATP live rankings.

Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, after the fifth-ranked Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4.

Medvedev, still looking for his first title of the year, made 16 fewer unforced errors than the Italian and converted four of his eight breakpoint opportunities as he closed out a solid 88-minute victory.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5 in a match that was carried over from Sunday because of a rain delay. No. 6-ranked Rublev had six aces and 21 winners to extend his career record against Davidovich Fokina to 5-0.

The fifth-seeded Russian played local favorite No. 96-ranked Bu Yunchaokete in the quarterfinals later on Monday.

