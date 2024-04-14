MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 14: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan in Mexico

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Sunday, April 14. 

Published : Apr 14, 2024 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arjun Kadhe with the Challenger trophy in Mexico.
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arjun Kadhe with the Challenger trophy in Mexico. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Arjun Kadhe with the Challenger trophy in Mexico. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Challenger tour: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan

Third seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat second seeds Piotr Matuszewski and Matthew Romios 7-6(5), 6-4 in the doubles final of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

The champion team collected $4665 and 75 ATP points. The runners-up got $2700 and 50 points.

It was the 33rd doubles title for the 35-year-old Jeevan, and his 12th Challenger doubles title. For the 30-year-old Arjun, it was his 19th doubles title, and sixth Challenger title.

The results
$82,000 Challenger, Cuernavaca, Mexico
Doubles (final): Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & Matthew Romios (Aus) 7-6(5), 6-4.

- Team Sportstar

