Tour de France 2024: Pogacar wins mountainous 14th stage to extend overall lead over Vingegaard

The elite climbers’ duel between Pogacar and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finally came when Pogacar peeled away with about five kilometers (three miles) left.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 21:57 IST , SAINT-LARY-SOULAN PLA D’ADET (FRANCE) - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and Jonas Vingegaard, pump fists prior to the twelfth stage of the Tour de France.
Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and Jonas Vingegaard, pump fists prior to the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: AP
Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and Jonas Vingegaard, pump fists prior to the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar surged ahead on the last climb to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead to nearly two minutes on Saturday.

The elite climbers’ duel between Pogacar and two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finally came when Pogacar peeled away with about five kilometers (three miles) left.

Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.

The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who completed the 152-kilometer (99-mile) trek in just over four hours. Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was third and dropped to third overall behind Vingegaard.

ALSO READ: Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead

After about two hours, riders reached the first of the day’s two big “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climbs — a 19-kilometer (12-mile) grind up the Col du Tourmalet, one of the race’s most famed Pyrenean climbs.

The second HC climb to the finish at Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet was shorter, at 10.6 kilometers (seven miles), but with a steeper gradient.

Irishman Ben Healy attacked first but was caught by Yates, who set up Pogacar for his 13th stage win of his Tour career.

Time bonuses for the victory added four valuable seconds and extended Pogacar’s lead over Vingegaard to 1 minute, 57 seconds. Evenepoel was 2:22 behind Pogacar heading into another big mountain stage on Sunday. 

