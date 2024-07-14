List of Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era: Alcaraz defends title after beating Djokovic in 2024 final

Carlos Alcaraz defended his Wimbledon title as he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2024 final on Sunday.

At 21, Alcaraz is the youngest player in open era to win men’s singles at Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the same year.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):