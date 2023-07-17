MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title

Carlos Alcaraz became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win Wimbledon by beating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 01:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic on Sunday to become the third Spanish man to win Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic on Sunday to become the third Spanish man to win Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic on Sunday to become the third Spanish man to win Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday to win his first title at The Championships and second Major overall.

Here are all the records set by the 20-year-old Alcaraz with his triumph:-

1 - Alcaraz became the first player to win a Grand Slam tie-break Novak Djokovic since Enzo Couacaud at the 2023 Australian Open - Djokovic won the previous 15, the second-longest such winning streak in the Open era.

2 - Alcaraz is the second player to defeat Djokovic in a five-sets Grand Slam final after Andy Murray at the 2012 US Open.

3 - Alcaraz is just the third Spanish man after Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) to win Wimbledon.

3 - Alcaraz (20 years 72 days) is the third-youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg (20 years 27 days, 1976)and Boris Becker (17 years 227 days, 1985; 18 years 226 days, 1986).

3 - Alcaraz is the first man to defeat three Top-10 players on his way to the men’s singles title at The Championships since Pete Sampras in 1994 (Michael Chang, Todd Martin and Goran Ivanisevic).

4 - Alcaraz is the fourth Spanish man to win multiple Grand Slam titles after Nadal, Santana and Sergi Bruguera.

5 - Alcaraz is the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21 – after Mats Wilander (4), Borg (3), and Becker and Nadal (both 2).

6 - Alcaraz is the third youngest player in the last 40 years to win six or more titles in a single season, older only than Andre Agassi in 1988 and Nadal in 2005.

8 - Alcaraz is the eighth man in the Open era to win the titles at Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year – and the first since Murray in 2016.

21 - Alcaraz is the first man outside the Big Four - Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Roger Federer - to win the Wimbledon title in the last 21 years (Lleyton Hewitt, 2002).

34 - Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

45 - Alcaraz also ended Djokovic’s 45-match winning streak on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, the longest such streak by any player since the court was opened in 1922.

51 - The 2023 Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic was the 51st time in the Open era that a men’s singles Grand Slam summit clash was contested between the top two seeds. Alcaraz’s victory is the 26th instance of the top seed beating the second seed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller, wins maiden title at The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets, wins maiden Wimbledon title
    AP
  4. Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2022: With words of wisdom from Dravid, Jitesh Sharma ready for Asiad challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will Djokovic play US Open 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. When will US Open 2023 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets, wins maiden Wimbledon title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller, wins maiden title at The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets, wins maiden Wimbledon title
    AP
  4. Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2022: With words of wisdom from Dravid, Jitesh Sharma ready for Asiad challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment