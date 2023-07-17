List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title

Carlos Alcaraz beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday to win his first title at The Championships and second Major overall.

Here are all the records set by the 20-year-old Alcaraz with his triumph:-

1 - Alcaraz became the first player to win a Grand Slam tie-break Novak Djokovic since Enzo Couacaud at the 2023 Australian Open - Djokovic won the previous 15, the second-longest such winning streak in the Open era.

2 - Alcaraz is the second player to defeat Djokovic in a five-sets Grand Slam final after Andy Murray at the 2012 US Open.

3 - Alcaraz is just the third Spanish man after Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) to win Wimbledon.

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

3 - Alcaraz (20 years 72 days) is the third-youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg (20 years 27 days, 1976)and Boris Becker (17 years 227 days, 1985; 18 years 226 days, 1986).

3 - Alcaraz is the first man to defeat three Top-10 players on his way to the men’s singles title at The Championships since Pete Sampras in 1994 (Michael Chang, Todd Martin and Goran Ivanisevic).

4 - Alcaraz is the fourth Spanish man to win multiple Grand Slam titles after Nadal, Santana and Sergi Bruguera.

5 - Alcaraz is the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21 – after Mats Wilander (4), Borg (3), and Becker and Nadal (both 2).

6 - Alcaraz is the third youngest player in the last 40 years to win six or more titles in a single season, older only than Andre Agassi in 1988 and Nadal in 2005.

8 - Alcaraz is the eighth man in the Open era to win the titles at Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year – and the first since Murray in 2016.

21 - Alcaraz is the first man outside the Big Four - Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Roger Federer - to win the Wimbledon title in the last 21 years (Lleyton Hewitt, 2002).

34 - Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

45 - Alcaraz also ended Djokovic’s 45-match winning streak on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, the longest such streak by any player since the court was opened in 1922.

51 - The 2023 Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic was the 51st time in the Open era that a men’s singles Grand Slam summit clash was contested between the top two seeds. Alcaraz’s victory is the 26th instance of the top seed beating the second seed.