Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday when he beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.
Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana as the only Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at SW19.
Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar, Nick Kyrgios and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory and also praised runner-up Novak Djokovic for his effort.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar
2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver
Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea
35-time La-Liga champion Real Madrid
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka
