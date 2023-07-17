MagazineBuy Print

Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final

Rafael Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar, Nick Kyrgios and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory and also praised runner-up Novak Djokovic for his effort.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 00:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday when he beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.

Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana as the only Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at SW19.

Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar, Nick Kyrgios and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory and also praised runner-up Novak Djokovic for his effort.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea

35-time La-Liga champion Real Madrid

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka

