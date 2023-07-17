Nadal, Tendulkar and others react to Alcaraz vs Djokovic Wimbledon final

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday when he beat four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.

Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana as the only Spanish men’s champion at the grass Major. He also became the third-youngest man after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win the title at SW19.

Nadal, Sachin Tendulkar, Nick Kyrgios and many other athletes congratulated Alcaraz for his victory and also praised runner-up Novak Djokovic for his effort.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 16, 2023

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

What a fantastic final to watch! Excellent tennis by both these athletes!



We're witnessing the rise of the next superstar of tennis. I'll be following Carlos' career for the next 10-12 years just like I did with @Rogerfederer.



Many congratulations @carlosalcaraz!#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/ZUDjohh3Li — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2023

2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios

Haven't watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANKYOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both 👑🙏🏽 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 16, 2023

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver

Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I'm sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 16, 2023

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea

Absolutely crazy @carlosalcaraz 🏆🎾 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 16, 2023

35-time La-Liga champion Real Madrid

Congratulations on your brilliant victory at @Wimbledon, @carlosalcaraz. And congratulations on maintaining top spot in the world tennis rankings. You are a source of pride for Spanish sport and all of the madridistas. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 16, 2023

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka