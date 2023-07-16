Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic leads Carlos Alcaraz 3-0 in 1st set, Djokovic looks to equal Federer’s record of eight men’s titles

July 16, 2023 18:53

FIRST SET: Djokovic* 3-0 Alcaraz

Djokovic looking to consolidate the break. Slow and loopy forehand down the line from Alcaraz after a short crosscourt exchange, Djokovic nets the forehand in response - 15-all.

Make it 15-30 as the wind takes Djokovic’s forehand down the line wide into the doubles alley. First proper rally of the match - 21 shots and Djokovic comes out on top as he forces Alcaraz to hit a lob and the ball lands beyond the baseline - 30-all.

Crazy exchange where Djokovic draws Alcaraz in with a drop shot, Djokovic chips it over him, Alcaraz tracks back and hits a tweener which is initially called in before Djokovic challenges it and gets it overturned. Djokovic closes the game with a T ace.