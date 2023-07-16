Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Novak Djokovic leads Carlos Alcaraz 3-0 in 1st set, Djokovic looks to equal Federer’s record of eight men’s titles

- July 16, 2023 18:53FIRST SET: Djokovic* 3-0 Alcaraz
Djokovic looking to consolidate the break. Slow and loopy forehand down the line from Alcaraz after a short crosscourt exchange, Djokovic nets the forehand in response - 15-all.
Make it 15-30 as the wind takes Djokovic’s forehand down the line wide into the doubles alley. First proper rally of the match - 21 shots and Djokovic comes out on top as he forces Alcaraz to hit a lob and the ball lands beyond the baseline - 30-all.
Crazy exchange where Djokovic draws Alcaraz in with a drop shot, Djokovic chips it over him, Alcaraz tracks back and hits a tweener which is initially called in before Djokovic challenges it and gets it overturned. Djokovic closes the game with a T ace.
- July 16, 2023 18:48FIRST SET: Djokovic 2-0 Alcaraz*
Alcaraz begins with a good body serve but Djokovic manages to send the forehand return over the net and it helps as Alcaraz comes to the net but overhits the forehand down the line. A scintillating crosscourt forehand winner from the baseline by Djokovic to go 30-0 up.
Backhand slice from Djokovic draws a heavy forehand shot from Alcaraz and the Spaniard faces three break points at 0-40.
Saves first as Djokovic commits an unforced error with an overcooked forehand. Body serve followed by a forehand winner in the ad court - 30-40. And Djokovic breaks after drawing a heavy forehand on-the-run from Alcaraz.
- July 16, 2023 18:40FIRST SET: Djokovic* 1-0 Alcaraz
Djokovic begins with a wide serve into the deuce court, Alcaraz hits the forehand return long. First point to Alcaraz as Djokovic hits a crosscourt forehand long - 15-all.
Slower second serve from Djokovic, who slips in the follow through, and Alcaraz hits a forehand crosscourt return winner to go 30-15 up. Second serve, into the body, Alcaraz hits the forehand return just wide - 30-all.
Wide serve into deuce court, Alcaraz’s forehand return just crosses the net and Djokovic hits the backhand into the net to go 30-40 down. Break point for Alcaraz. And it vanishes quickly courtesy a great wide serve into ad court from the Serbian who draws a heavy backhand return this time from Alcaraz - deuce.
Now, Alcaraz stops Djokovic from closing the game with a loopy crosscourt forehand return and Djokovic nets the forehand in response - deuce again.
Alcaraz gets into the rally but then, overhits a backhand return. Djokovic with another chance to close this nervous opening game. And he does that with a wide and unreturnable serve into the ad court.
- July 16, 2023 18:33TOSS UPDATE
Alcaraz wins the toss and decides to receive. Interesting choice from the young Spaniard.
- July 16, 2023 18:31Live visuals from Centre Court
Time for live action. Djokovic and Alcaraz make their way to the Centre Court with 15,000 spectators welcoming them with a huge round of applause.
- July 16, 2023 18:30One final stat
Novak Djokovic has not lost on Centre Court in the last 45 matches. His last defeat on the hallowed grass came in the 2013 final against Andy Murray.
- July 16, 2023 18:22The ultimate prize
- July 16, 2023 18:18Here are three things to watch out during today’s Djokovic vs Alcaraz final
- July 16, 2023 18:13Battle between the top two
This will be the 12th men’s singles final in Wimbledon between World No. 1 and 2, since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973. World No. 1 has won six times in those contests previously.
- July 16, 2023 18:07Records on offer if Alcaraz wins
3 - Alcaraz would be just the third Spanish man after Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) to win Wimbledon.
3 - Alcaraz would be the third-youngest men’s champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.
4 - He will be the fourth Spanish player to win multiple Grand Slam titles, after Nadal, Santana and Sergi Bruguera.
5 - Alcaraz would be the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21 – after Mats Wilander (4 Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21), Borg (3), and Becker and Nadal (both 2).
- July 16, 2023 18:04Records on offer if Djokovic wins
24 - Djokovic equals Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors.
8 - Djokovic equals Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.
5 - Djokovic will become the third man after Bjorn Borg and Federer to win five straight Wimbledon titles.
36 years 55 days - Making Djokovic the oldest men’s champion at Wimbledon in the Open Era.
4 - Djokovic will clinch his fourth Grand Slam title after turning 35, claiming sole ownership of the Open Era record for most Grand Slam singles titles won aged 35 or older.
- July 16, 2023 17:55Generational battle
With Alcaraz (20 years 72 days) and Djokovic (36 years 55 days) contesting the Wimbledon here this year, this match represents the third-largest age gap between players in a Grand Slam men’s singles final in the Open Era.
- July 16, 2023 17:51Time spent on court
Djokovic: 15 hours 29 minutes
Alcaraz: 15 hours 38 minutes
- July 16, 2023 17:48Alcaraz’s Road to Final
Semifinal: 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 against [3] Daniil Medvedev
Quarterfinal: 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 against [6] Holger Rune (DEN)
Fourth Round: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Third Round: 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 against [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Second Round: 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (FRA)
First Round: 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 against Jeremy Chardy (FRA)
- July 16, 2023 17:44Djokovic’s Road to final
Semifinal: 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) against [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Quarterfinal: 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 against [7] Andrey Rublev
Fourth Round: 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 against [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Third Round: 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) against Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Second Round: 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 against Jordan Thompson (AUS)
First Round: 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) against Pedro Cachin (ARG)
- July 16, 2023 17:39Head-to-head record
Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other twice. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In their second and most recent duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals.
- July 16, 2023 17:33WHERE TO WATCH THE FINAL?
The final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.
- July 16, 2023 17:28MATCH PREVIEW
While Novak Djokovic already holds the all-time record for most weeks spent on top of the ATP Rankings (389) and has lifted the winner’s trophy at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club seven times, he will go into the Wimbledon summit clash against Carlos Alcaraz, the current World No. 1, highly motivated as multiple records are within touching distance.
By beating the 20-year-old Spaniard, Djokovic can equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Majors. Only Serena Williams has been in this position before the Serbian, but she fell at the final hurdle on four occasions.
On the other hand, Alcaraz looks to become the third-youngest male Wimbledon champion in history after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. The cherry on top - the champion will be the top-ranked player in the ATP Rankings on Monday.
