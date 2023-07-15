Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a blockbuster men’s singles final on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets in their semifinal.
READ MORE: Vondrousova beats Jabeur, becomes first unseeded women’s champion in Open era
World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.
Later in the day, the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter will take on 2019 champions Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic in the women’s doubles final.
Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 14 of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles final: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 6:30 PM IST
Women’s Doubles final: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
- List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
- Sangeeta wins bronze at Hungary Ranking Series wrestling event
- Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive editions
- “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE