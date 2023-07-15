Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a blockbuster men’s singles final on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets in their semifinal.

World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Later in the day, the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter will take on 2019 champions Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic in the women’s doubles final.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 14 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles final: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 6:30 PM IST

Women’s Doubles final: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)