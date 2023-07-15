MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final

Wimbledon 2023, July 16 schedule: The action will begin with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 22:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) will take on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (R) in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) will take on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (R) in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (L) will take on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (R) in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a blockbuster men’s singles final on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets in their semifinal.

READ MORE: Vondrousova beats Jabeur, becomes first unseeded women’s champion in Open era

World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Later in the day, the third-seeded Belgian-Australian pair of Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter will take on 2019 champions Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic in the women’s doubles final.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 14 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles final: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 6:30 PM IST

Women’s Doubles final: [3] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Storm Hunter (AUS) vs Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

