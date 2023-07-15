MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon: De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open

Published : Jul 15, 2023 19:31 IST , WIMBLEDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen.
Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women’s wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen. | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung/AP
infoIcon

Diede De Groot of the Netherlands celebrates with her trophy after winning the women’s wheelchair singles final match against Jiske Griffioen. | Photo Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Diede De Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

READ MORE: ‘Not going to watch Djokovic-Alcaraz final,’ says Medvedev after Wimbledon semifinal exit

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the U.S. Open in September.

That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007-11.

The Dutchwoman also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating back to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon — she and Griffioen are also into the wheelchair doubles final.

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
