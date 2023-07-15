MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi

Adewumi gave ameature Federer an advantage by deciding to play with one rook only. During the match, the two interacted, and Federer was quite impressed with the teenager’s ambitions as a player.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 10:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 4, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer tried his luck in chess by playing against 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi in New York.

In an exhibition match, Federer sat against Adewumi over a chessboard. Before the match began, he said, “I’ve never been nervous in a while since my playing days. But I’ve never sat across a Chess Master, so today, well I may be a little nervous.”

Adewumi gave ameature Federer an advantage by deciding to play with one rook only. During the match, the two interacted, and Federer was quite impressed with the teenager’s ambitions as a player.

Adewumi says he wants to be a grandmaster by the age of 14. He also narrated the story of his career as a chess player as he checkmate Federer.

The Swiss maestro also talked about his long-time rival Rafael Nadal as he lost the match. The two also shared stories relating to their careers and, future goals among other things.

Related Topics

Roger Federer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: South loses nine wickets, leads by 297
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Club World Cup could overlap with Gold Cup: CONCACAF president Montagliani
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Revenge on ‘Avenger-era’ Jabeur’s mind, Vondrousova banking on history in Wimbledon final
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Star Life

  1. ‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina receives an invitation from Harry Styles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashleigh Barty becomes mum, husband posts child’s photo on social media
    Team Sportstar
  4. Watch: Sunil Chhetri announces pregnancy with goal celebration at Intercontinental Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Big ‘Ted Lasso’ fan Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: South loses nine wickets, leads by 297
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Club World Cup could overlap with Gold Cup: CONCACAF president Montagliani
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Revenge on ‘Avenger-era’ Jabeur’s mind, Vondrousova banking on history in Wimbledon final
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment