‘Nervous’ Federer faces 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer tried his luck in chess by playing against 12-year-old chess master Tani Adewumi in New York.
In an exhibition match, Federer sat against Adewumi over a chessboard. Before the match began, he said, “I’ve never been nervous in a while since my playing days. But I’ve never sat across a Chess Master, so today, well I may be a little nervous.”
Adewumi gave ameature Federer an advantage by deciding to play with one rook only. During the match, the two interacted, and Federer was quite impressed with the teenager’s ambitions as a player.
Adewumi says he wants to be a grandmaster by the age of 14. He also narrated the story of his career as a chess player as he checkmate Federer.
The Swiss maestro also talked about his long-time rival Rafael Nadal as he lost the match. The two also shared stories relating to their careers and, future goals among other things.
