Mohammed Shami, the good samaritan - shares video after helping road accident victim in Nainital

“I am so happy to save someone,” Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami said after he helped a road accident victim in Nainital.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 01:13 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami proved to be a good samaritan when he helped a road accident victim in Nainital. 
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami proved to be a good samaritan when he helped a road accident victim in Nainital.

The 33-year-old said the person’s car fell down the hill near Nainital in Uttarakhand.

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fall down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” Shami posted on his Instagram account.

The Indian pacer had a brilliant World Cup campaign, finishing as the top wicket taker in the tournament with 24 scalps.

Shami sent a warning notice in his very first ball of the tournament by nipping one into New Zealand’s Will Young and shattering his stumps. After missing India’s first four matches of the World Cup campaign, he set the tournament alight with a barrage of wickets in just seven games.

Shami, who even overshadowed Jasprit Bumrah in scripting India’s dominating wins, conceded less than six runs an over and picked wickets in all phases of play. His penchant for prising out wickets in the face of threatening partnerships constantly kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Shami became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets, during his side’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand. He is the seventh bowler to get to 50 ODI World Cup wickets and the first Indian. He also became the first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups.

In that semifinal, Shami took a marvellous seven wickets. He removed Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee to end with 7/57 in the match. These are the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian.

