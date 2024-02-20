MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby boy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15, the Indian cricketer announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 20:57 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child.
Cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu
infoIcon

Cricketer Virat Kohli (L) and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15, the Indian cricketer announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to Inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

The named ‘Akaay’ means the light of the shining moon.

Virat and Anushka have been one of the biggest power couples in India, getting married in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. They welcomed their first child, Vamika, two years ago.

The former Indian captain had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons and is expected to enjoy some family time after the birth of his second child.

