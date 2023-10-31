Ballon d’Or 2023 red carpet: Messi arrives to loud cheers in Paris; Djokovic, Haaland, Bellingham, Mbappe in attendance

The who’s who of world football and stars from the world of cinema, tennis and rugby descended upon Paris for the 67th Ballon d’Or honours

Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe arrives to loud cheers

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland poses with partner Isabel Johansen before the awards

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham arrives for the Ballon d’Or honours

France manager Didier Deschamps arrives for the Ballon d’Or honours with other French delegrates

1999 Ballon d’Or runner-up David Beckham arrives for the prestigious Ballon d’Or honours

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at the Theatre du Chatalet

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior

Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson (R) and partner Lais Moraesv with their son Henrique Moraes

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin speaks to reporters prior at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati arrive for the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards

 Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan with wife Sara Arfaoui before the awards

FC Barcelona’s Marc Andre ter Stegen with wife Daniela ter Stegen before the awards

Manchester City’s Portuguese defender Ruben Dias

Julián Álvarez and Emilia Ferrero attend the 67th Ballon D’Or 

Agustina Gandolfo and Inter’s Lautaro Martínez arrive at the Theatre Du Chatelet

Man City’s Rodrigo Hernández Cascante aka Rodri and Laura Cascante arrive at the Theatre du Chatalet in Paris

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva arrives with wife Ines Tomaz

British actress Clara Mathilde McGregor, daughter of Ewan McGregor’, is also in attendance in Paris

 Former footballer Didier Drogba poses with partner Gabrielle Lemaire

Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (L) and his wife Amanda “Mandinha” Martinez 

RC Lens’ Brice Samba in attendance at the prestigious award ceremony in Paris

Swedish footballer Amanda Ilestedt was among those in attendance in Paris

IShowSpeed and Luva de Pedreiro attend the 67th Ballon D’Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet 

Former French football player Djibril Cisse (L) shakes hands with French singer Julien Schwarzer aka SCH

Former footballer Eden Hazard poses with family ahead of the awards night

Spanish footballer Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer at the Ballon d’Or awards

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) attends the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris

French national team rugby player Matthieu Jalibert was among the non-football stars to grace the event

