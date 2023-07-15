List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title

Marketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title.
Here are all the records set by the 24-year-old Vondrousova with her triumph:-
1 - Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era.
3 - Vondrousova is the third Czech woman after Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova to lift the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish.
4 - Vondrousova had just four Tour-level wins on grass before winning Wimbledon. Only Martina Hingis (3) had less when she won the title in 1997.
5 - Vondrousova is the fifth left-handed woman to win The Championships in the Open era after Ann Jones, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber.
5 - Vondrousova defeated five seeded woman to win at SW19. She is the first woman to achieve the feat since Kvitova in 2011.
8 - Vondrousova is the eighth unseeded woman to win a Major in the Open era.
10 - Vondrousova is the 10th lowest-ranked women’s singles Grand Slam champion in the Open era.
24 - Vondrousova is the 24th woman to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon in the Open era.
42 - At 42, Vondrousova is the lowest-ranked women’s singles champion at SW19 since the introduction of the WTA Rankings.
59 - Vondrousova is the 59th woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era.
