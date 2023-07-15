MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era by beating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. 

Published : Jul 15, 2023 21:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday.
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the 2023 Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Marketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Here are all the records set by the 24-year-old Vondrousova with her triumph:-

1 - Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era.

3 - Vondrousova is the third Czech woman after Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova to lift the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish.

4 - Vondrousova had just four Tour-level wins on grass before winning Wimbledon. Only Martina Hingis (3) had less when she won the title in 1997.

5 - Vondrousova is the fifth left-handed woman to win The Championships in the Open era after Ann Jones, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber.

5 - Vondrousova defeated five seeded woman to win at SW19. She is the first woman to achieve the feat since Kvitova in 2011.

8 - Vondrousova is the eighth unseeded woman to win a Major in the Open era.

10 - Vondrousova is the 10th lowest-ranked women’s singles Grand Slam champion in the Open era.

24 - Vondrousova is the 24th woman to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon in the Open era.

42 - At 42, Vondrousova is the lowest-ranked women’s singles champion at SW19 since the introduction of the WTA Rankings.

59 - Vondrousova is the 59th woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marketa Vondrousova /

Ons Jabeur /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sangeeta wins bronze at Hungary Ranking Series wrestling event
    Reuters
  3. Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive editions
    PTI
  4. “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  2. List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova beats Jabeur, becomes first unseeded women’s champion in Open era
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon: De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final
    AP
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sangeeta wins bronze at Hungary Ranking Series wrestling event
    Reuters
  3. Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive editions
    PTI
  4. “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. UTT Day 3: Desai beats Sathiyan as Goa Challengers crushes Dabang Delhi
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment