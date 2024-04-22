RR vs MI: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets back among runs, becomes seventh centurion of IPL 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 59-ball century to get back among runs in IPL 2024 during the match against Mumbai Indians in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
The Rajasthan Royals opener had a string of low scores before this match, having scored 121 runs in seven innings with the highest score of 39.
Jaiswal’s 104 off 60 balls included nine fours and seven sixes and helped RR defeat MI comfortably by nine wickets.
His century is also this season’s seventh.
IPL 2024 centurions so far:
1) Virat Kohli - 113* - RR vs RCB
2) Sunil Narine - 109 - KKR vs RCB
3) Jos Buttler - 107* - RR vs KKR
4) Rohit Sharma - 105* - MI vs CSK
5) Travis Head - 102 - SRH vs RCB
6) Jos Buttler - 100* - RR vs RCB
7) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 100* - RR vs MI
