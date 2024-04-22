MagazineBuy Print

RR vs MI: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets back among runs, becomes seventh centurion of IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals opener had a string of low scores before this match, having scored 121 runs in seven innings with the highest score of 39.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 23:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal in action.
Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 59-ball century to get back among runs in IPL 2024 during the match against Mumbai Indians in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

The Rajasthan Royals opener had a string of low scores before this match, having scored 121 runs in seven innings with the highest score of 39.

Jaiswal’s 104 off 60 balls included nine fours and seven sixes and helped RR defeat MI comfortably by nine wickets.

His century is also this season’s seventh.

IPL 2024 centurions so far:

1) Virat Kohli - 113* - RR vs RCB

2) Sunil Narine - 109 - KKR vs RCB

3) Jos Buttler - 107* - RR vs KKR

4) Rohit Sharma - 105* - MI vs CSK

5) Travis Head - 102 - SRH vs RCB

6) Jos Buttler - 100* - RR vs RCB

7) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 100* - RR vs MI

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
