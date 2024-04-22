IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya plays 100th match for Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya became only the seventh player to play 100 matches for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) when he entered the field during the match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Jaipur.

Pandya, who is now MI’s captain, made his IPL debut in 2015. He then switched to Gujarat Titans during the 2022 and 2023 season - where he was captain - but once again joined hands with Mumbai ahead of this season in a transfer.

The all-rounder has scored 1617 runs and taken 46 wickets while playing for MI.

Most matches player for Mumbai Indians in IPL

1) Rohit Sharma - 205

2) Kieron Pollard - 189

3) Harbhajan Singh - 136

4) Jasprit Bumrah - 127

5) Lasith Malinga - 122

6) Ambati Rayudu - 114

7) Hardik Pandya - 100*