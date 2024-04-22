MagazineBuy Print

Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024

Nadal will team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for the upcoming edition to be held in Berlin

Published : Apr 22, 2024 14:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur at Barcelona Open.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur at Barcelona Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur at Barcelona Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal will play for Team Europe in the Laver Cup 2024 to be held in Berlin in September, the tournament announced on Monday.

Nadal will team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for the upcoming edition, which will be the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s fourth appearance in the event.

“I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger Federer for the last time,” Nadal was quoted in a statement released by Laver Cup.

After a three-month long injury hiatus, Nadal returned to the court last week at the Barcelona Open where he lost in the second round to Alex de Minaur.

