MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch

While Novak Djokovic is yet to win a title this season and has only played in four tournaments, Veteran tennis great Rafael Nadal will continue his comeback from injury in Madrid.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 15:32 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the semifinal match in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters.
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the semifinal match in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during the semifinal match in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters. | Photo Credit: AP

World No.1 and record 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play at the Madrid Open this week, according to media reports.

The reports said the 36-year-old Serbian star had pulled out of the tournament and he was not included in the draw on Monday.

Djokovic is yet to win a title this season and has only played in four tournaments this year, having decided to lighten his schedule. Djokovic has now pulled out of the Madrid Open three times in four years.

The Serbian could still appear in Rome at the Italian Open before defending his French Open title from May 26.

ALSO READ: Simona Halep withdraws from Madrid Open 2024

Djokovic is a three-time champion at the two-week clay court event in the Spanish capital.

It is his second Masters 1000 withdrawal this year after skipping the Miami Open in March.

Djokovic attended Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and is expected to appear at the Laureus Awards in Madrid on Monday, where he is in contention to win the ‘Sportsman of the Year’ trophy.

Veteran tennis great Rafael Nadal will continue his comeback from injury in Madrid and has been pitted against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the first round.

The 37-year-old last played at the Barcelona Open but was defeated in the second round by Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

If he defeats teenager Blanch, Nadal will face Australian World No.11 De Minaur in the second round for the second week in a row.

ALSO READ:Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024

Reigning champion and second seed Carlos Alcaraz said he was hoping to be fully fit to play in Madrid after a forearm problem and will face either Alexander Shevchenko or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Jannik Sinner, second in the world rankings and top seed in Djokovic’s absence, will face either Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or a qualifier in the second round.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Madrid Open /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Rafael Nadal /

Miami Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Starc is a superstar, don’t think of him from investment standpoint’ — KKR CEO Venky Mysore
    PTI
  3. Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Bhavesh, Simranpreet win second 25m Pistol Olympic Selection Trials
    PTI
  5. China calls swimmer doping reports ‘fake news’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch
    AFP
  2. Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Simona Halep withdraws from Madrid Open 2024
    Reuters
  4. Casper Ruud defeats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open
    AFP
  5. Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Kostyuk
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic skips Madrid Open, Nadal to face teen Blanch
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Starc is a superstar, don’t think of him from investment standpoint’ — KKR CEO Venky Mysore
    PTI
  3. Nadal to play for Team Europe at Laver Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Bhavesh, Simranpreet win second 25m Pistol Olympic Selection Trials
    PTI
  5. China calls swimmer doping reports ‘fake news’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment