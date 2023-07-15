MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023 women’s final, Live Score: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova in action from 6:30PM IST

Follow Sportstar’s live updates from Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova women’s singles final at Wimbledon 2023.

Updated : Jul 15, 2023 17:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Ons Jabeur (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the women’s singles final of Wimbledon 2023.
Ons Jabeur (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the women’s singles final of Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Ons Jabeur (left) faces Marketa Vondrousova (right) in the women’s singles final of Wimbledon 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final in which Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur takes on Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

  • July 15, 2023 17:45
    Head-to-head record

    Played: 6 | Jabeur: 3 | Vondrousova: 3

    The head-to-head record between Jabeur and Vondrousova stands at 3-3. The two players have faced each other only once on grass - in the opening round of the WTA event in Eastbourne in 2021 which Jabeur won in straight sets.

  • July 15, 2023 17:38
    Where to watch the final?

    The women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

  • July 15, 2023 17:32
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Ons Jabeur is in her Avenger era, and it seems she won’t be stopping anytime soon with her next target in sight – Marketa Vondrousova. Both players are set to fight it out for their maiden Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon final today.

    Sixth-seeded Jabeur has done extremely well to make it to her second consecutive Wimbledon final, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to beat three Top-10 players – Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Petra Kvitova – in the same edition of The Championships.

    For Vondrousova, “It’s crazy that this is happening.” It does not happen very often that an unseeded player goes into the Wimbledon final and wins it – if she does it, she will be the first in women’s singles to do so. READ FULL PREVIEW HERE.

