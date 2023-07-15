Wimbledon 2023 women’s final, Live Score: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova in action from 6:30PM IST

July 15, 2023 17:32

MATCH PREVIEW

Ons Jabeur is in her Avenger era, and it seems she won’t be stopping anytime soon with her next target in sight – Marketa Vondrousova. Both players are set to fight it out for their maiden Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon final today.

Sixth-seeded Jabeur has done extremely well to make it to her second consecutive Wimbledon final, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to beat three Top-10 players – Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Petra Kvitova – in the same edition of The Championships.

For Vondrousova, “It’s crazy that this is happening.” It does not happen very often that an unseeded player goes into the Wimbledon final and wins it – if she does it, she will be the first in women’s singles to do so. READ FULL PREVIEW HERE.