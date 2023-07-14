Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Vondrousova in women’s final, Koohlof-Skupski pair eyes men’s doubles title

Ons Jabeur will be up against Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s final of The Championships at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Jabeur, the sixth-seeded Tunisian, will be competing in her second straight final at the grass Major while Vondrousova will make her maiden appearance in the summit clash at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Jabeur knocked out World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in their semifinal on Thursday after Vondrousova defeated Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina to become the first unseeded woman to reach the final at SW19.

The day 13 schedule also features the men’s doubles final in which the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski will take on the 15th-seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 13 of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles final: [6] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 6:30 PM IST

Men’s Doubles final: [1] Wesley Koohlof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) vs [15] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)