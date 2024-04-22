IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals extends lead after dominant win over Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals enjoys a four-point lead at the top of the standings after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at home, on Monday, courtesy of a 59-ball century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
While RR has now won seven matches in eight games, MI continues to struggle in the bottom-half of the points table with three wins.
Here’s how the standings were altered after RR vs MI in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|14
|+0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.914
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.123
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-1.055
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-1.477
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|2
|-1.046
(Updated after RR vs MI on April 22)
