IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals extends lead after dominant win over Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals enjoys a four-point lead at the top of the standings after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at home, on Monday, courtesy of a 59-ball century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While RR has now won seven matches in eight games, MI continues to struggle in the bottom-half of the points table with three wins.

Here’s how the standings were altered after RR vs MI in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after RR vs MI on April 22)