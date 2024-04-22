MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals extends lead after dominant win over Mumbai Indians

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indian match in Jaipur on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 23:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals enjoys a four-point lead at the top of the standings after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at home, on Monday, courtesy of a 59-ball century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

While RR has now won seven matches in eight games, MI continues to struggle in the bottom-half of the points table with three wins.

Here’s how the standings were altered after RR vs MI in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914
4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529
5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123
6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055
7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227
8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after RR vs MI on April 22)

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

