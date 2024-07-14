MagazineBuy Print

From athletics to cycling, what are the oldest Olympic sports?

As the Paris edition of the iconic sporting event approaches, here’s a look at the oldest Olympic sports, which have been present since the 1896 Games.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 19:00 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The grand opening ceremony of the 1896 Athens Olympic Games.
The grand opening ceremony of the 1896 Athens Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

The grand opening ceremony of the 1896 Athens Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commencing from July 29, the world is set to see athletes fight it out for glory in one of the biggest stages in sporting history.

Leading up to this mega sporting event, here’s a look at the oldest sporting events in Olympic history, which have been present since the 1896 Olympics:

Athletics (Track & Field)

Athletics is one of the oldest Olympic sporting disciplines.
Athletics is one of the oldest Olympic sporting disciplines. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Athletics is one of the oldest Olympic sporting disciplines. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Athletics (track and field) is one of the oldest Olympic sports and has been an integral part of the event since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens (1896). In the 1896 Games, the sport featured only men who competed in 12 events, including 100m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1500m, discus throw, high jump, long jump, triple jump, marathon, pole vault, and shot put. The athletics discipline has evolved over the years, opening doors for women athletes and adding events like relay, race walk, javelin throw, etc.

Most succesful:
Male athlete: Paavo Johannes Nurmi (Finland) - 12 medals
Female athlete: Allyson Felix (USA) - 11 medals
Country: USA - 828 Medals

Fencing

Athens hosted the all-men fencing competition during the 1896 Olympics. (Representative Image)
Athens hosted the all-men fencing competition during the 1896 Olympics. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Athens hosted the all-men fencing competition during the 1896 Olympics. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As old as athletics, fencing has remained a part of the Olympics since the first edition of the quadrennial event. Athens hosted the all-men fencing competition during the 1896 Olympics with three events: foil individual, foil masters, and sabre individual. Initially, the discipline was dominated by Greece and France.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Edoardo Mangiarotti (Italy) - 13 medals
Female athlete: Valentina Vezzali (Italy) - 9 medals
Country: Italy - 130 medals

Swimming (Aquatics)

Swimming has been a part of the Olympics, beginning with four events for men.
Swimming has been a part of the Olympics, beginning with four events for men. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Swimming has been a part of the Olympics, beginning with four events for men. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Swimming has been a part of the Olympics since the 1896 edition of the Games, beginning with four events for men: the 100m freestyle for sailors, 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 1200m freestyle. Over time, the Olympics have expanded to include 35 swimming events. Later, women were also allowed to participate in various categories.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Michael Phelps (USA) - 28 medals
Female athlete: Jenny Thompson (USA) - 12 medals
Country: USA - 586 medals

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Initially, gymnastics was exclusively for men, featuring eight team and individual events.
Initially, gymnastics was exclusively for men, featuring eight team and individual events. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

Initially, gymnastics was exclusively for men, featuring eight team and individual events. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Artistic gymnastics has been a staple of the Olympics since the inaugural 1896 edition of the Games. Initially, the sport was exclusively for men, featuring eight team and individual events: team parallel bars, team horizontal bar, vault, pommel horse, rings, horizontal bar, parallel bars, and rope climbing. Later, the sport was opened to women, expanding to include 14 categories.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Nikolai Andrianov (Soviet Union) - 15 medals
Female athlete: Larisa Latynina (Soviet Union) - 18 medals
Country: Soviet Union - 182 medals

Cycling (Track)

Jason Kenny has won Great Britain the most medals in cycling with seven gold and two silver.
Jason Kenny has won Great Britain the most medals in cycling with seven gold and two silver. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Jason Kenny has won Great Britain the most medals in cycling with seven gold and two silver. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Track cycling has been a part of the Olympics since its inception. At the Athens Games, track cycling included five events exclusively for men: the 100km, 10km, a 12-hour race, a 1km trial, and a sprint individual. Over the years, the sport has expanded to include 12 events for both men and women, encompassing both individual and team competitions.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Jason Kenny (Great Britain) - 9 medals
Female athlete: Laura Kenny (Great Britain) - 6 medals
Country: Great Britain - 79 medals

Shooting

Shooting has been a consistent part of the Olympics, except for the 1904 and 1928 Games.
Shooting has been a consistent part of the Olympics, except for the 1904 and 1928 Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Shooting has been a consistent part of the Olympics, except for the 1904 and 1928 Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shooting has been a consistent part of the Olympics, except for the 1904 and 1928 Games, featuring five events: 25m army pistol, 25m rapid fire pistol 60 shots, 50m pistol 60 shots, army rifle 200m, and army rifle 300m (the latter two exclusively for men in the inaugural edition). Greece led the medal tally in its early days, securing nine out of 15 medals. The discipline was predominantly dominated by the USA.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Carl Osburn (USA) - 11 medals
Female athlete: Kim Rhode (USA) - 6 medals
Country: USA - 116 medals

Weightlifting

 In the upcoming Paris Olympics, the sport will feature 10 events across five weight classes for both men and women.
 In the upcoming Paris Olympics, the sport will feature 10 events across five weight classes for both men and women. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
lightbox-info

 In the upcoming Paris Olympics, the sport will feature 10 events across five weight classes for both men and women. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Weightlifting has been an Olympic sport since the Athens 1896 Games. Initially, it included two events exclusively for men: heavyweight one-hand lift and heavyweight two-hand lift. In the upcoming Paris Olympics, the sport will feature 10 events across five weight classes for both men and women.

Women’s weightlifting debuted at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. In that historic edition, India’s Karnam Malleswari made history by winning bronze in the 69kg category..

Most successful
Male athlete: Pyrros Dimas (Greece) - 4 medals
Female athlete: Jang Mi-ran (South Korea)- 3 medals
Country: Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China - 62 medals each

Wrestling Greco-Roman

Since its reintroduction in the 1908 Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestling has gradually expanded to include six weight classes for both men and women.
Since its reintroduction in the 1908 Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestling has gradually expanded to include six weight classes for both men and women. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Since its reintroduction in the 1908 Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestling has gradually expanded to include six weight classes for both men and women. | Photo Credit: AP

After its inclusion in the 1896 Athens Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestling was omitted from the following two editions (1900 and 1904). In Athens, the sport comprised only one event, exclusively for men, and Greece led the medal tally with two medals. Since its reintroduction in the 1908 Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestling has gradually expanded to include six weight classes for both men and women.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Mijain Lopez (Cuba) - 4 medals
Female athlete: Kaori Icho (Japan) - 4 medals
Country: USA - 142 medals

Cycling (Road)

In the inaugural Olympic games, a men’s individual road race was organized, and Greece’s Aristidis Konstantinidis bagged the gold. 
In the inaugural Olympic games, a men's individual road race was organized, and Greece's Aristidis Konstantinidis bagged the gold. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

In the inaugural Olympic games, a men’s individual road race was organized, and Greece’s Aristidis Konstantinidis bagged the gold.  | Photo Credit: AP

Road cycling was featured at the 1896 Olympics but was excluded from the following three editions of the games (1900, 1904, and 1908). In the inaugural Olympic games, a men’s individual road race was organized, and Greece’s Aristidis Konstantinidis bagged the gold.

Most successful:
Male athlete: Fabian Cancellara/Henry Hansen - 3 medals
Female athlete: Kristin Armstrong/ Leontien van Moorsel - 3 medals
Country: Italy - 20 medals

Tennis

Venus Williams is the most successful Olympian in tennis.
Venus Williams is the most successful Olympian in tennis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Venus Williams is the most successful Olympian in tennis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tennis is another sport that was featured at the Athens 1896 Games. The inaugural Olympics included two tennis events: men’s singles and men’s doubles, where Greece led the medal tally with three medals. In the upcoming Paris Olympics, the sport will consist of five events: men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Most successful:
Male athletes: Reggie Doherty (Great Britain) - 4 medals
Female athletes: Venus Williams (USA) - 5 medals
Country: Great Britain - 43 medals

