Euro 2024 final: Top scorers and assist leaders stats ahead of Spain vs England title clash

Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with the most goals in Euro 2024 so far as Spain faces England in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin

Published : Jul 14, 2024 15:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane is the joint top-scorer in the tournament, tied with five others.
England's Harry Kane is the joint top-scorer in the tournament, tied with five others. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane is the joint top-scorer in the tournament, tied with five others. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As the Euro 2024 comes to its business end, Spain will face England in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

Spain will start as the favourite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. On the other hand, England has shown resilience by coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches at Euro 2024.

Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: King Charles wishes England well for final, but hopes for less drama

Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:

EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS

Player Country Matches Played Goals
Harry Kane England 6 3
Dani Olmo Spain 5 3
Cody Gakpo Netherlands 6 3
Georges Mikautadze Georgia 4 3
Jamal Musiala Germany 5 3
Ivan Schranz Slovakia 4 3
Donyell Malen Netherlands 3 2
Fabian Ruiz Spain 5 2
Jude Bellingham England 6 2
Kai Havertz Germany 5 2
Niklas Fullkrug Germany 5 2
Merih Demiral Turkiye 4 2
Razvan Marin Romania 4 2

EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS

Player Country Matches Played Assists
Lamine Yamal Spain 6 3
Joshua Kimmich Germany 5 2
Kylian Mbappe France 5 2
Arda Guler Turkey 5 2
Xavi Simons Netherlands 6 2
Dani Olmo Spain 5 2
Fabian Ruiz Spain 5 2
Michel Aebischer Switzerland 4 2
Nathan Ake Netherlands 6 2
Remo Frueler Switzerland 4 2
Alexander Prass Austria 4 2
Dennis Man Romania 4 2
Ante Budimir Croatia 3 2

(With inputs from AP)

