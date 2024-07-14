Euro 2024 final: Top scorers and assist leaders stats ahead of Spain vs England title clash

As the Euro 2024 comes to its business end, Spain will face England in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.
Spain will start as the favourite after winning all six of its matches at Euro 2024 and being widely regarded as the best team at the tournament. On the other hand, England has shown resilience by coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage matches at Euro 2024.
Spain last appeared in a final at a major tournament in 2012, when the team won the third of its European Championship titles by beating Italy 4-0. England played in the final of Euro 2020, which was played in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.
Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:
EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Harry Kane
|England
|6
|3
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|5
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|6
|3
|Georges Mikautadze
|Georgia
|4
|3
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|5
|3
|Ivan Schranz
|Slovakia
|4
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|5
|2
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|6
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|5
|2
|Niklas Fullkrug
|Germany
|5
|2
|Merih Demiral
|Turkiye
|4
|2
|Razvan Marin
|Romania
|4
|2
EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Assists
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|6
|3
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|5
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|5
|2
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|5
|2
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|5
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|5
|2
|Michel Aebischer
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Nathan Ake
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|Remo Frueler
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Alexander Prass
|Austria
|4
|2
|Dennis Man
|Romania
|4
|2
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|3
|2
(With inputs from AP)
