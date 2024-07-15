With Euro 2024 coming to a close, Spain and England face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
There were a total of 114 goals in the lead up to the final by the 24 teams but a lot more saves made by goalkeepers between the sticks.
The golden glove of Euros is awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets throughout the course of the tournament.
Euro 2024 golden glove race leaders:
|Goalkeeper
|Team
|Clean Sheets
|Matches Played
|Mike Maignan
|France
|4
|6
|Unai Simon
|Mike Maignan
|3
|6
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|3
|7
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|3
|5
