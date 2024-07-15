MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Who won the Golden Glove this Euros?

There were a total of 114 goals in the lead up to the final by the 24 teams but a lot more saves made by goalkeepers between the sticks.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 01:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordan Pickford of England.
Jordan Pickford of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordan Pickford of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With Euro 2024 coming to a close, Spain and England face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

There were a total of 114 goals in the lead up to the final by the 24 teams but a lot more saves made by goalkeepers between the sticks.

The golden glove of Euros is awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets throughout the course of the tournament.

Euro 2024 golden glove race leaders:

Goalkeeper Team Clean Sheets Matches Played
Mike Maignan France 4 6
Unai Simon Mike Maignan 3 6
Jordan Pickford England 3 7
Diogo Costa Portugal 3 5

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Who won the Golden Glove this Euros?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who won the highest goal scorer in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 final highlights: Oyarzabal scores late winner as Spain beats England to win record fourth title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Spain becomes most successful nation in Euros history, wins title for record fourth time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 final: Spain becomes most successful nation in Euros history, wins title for record fourth time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Young Player of the Year after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Six players share Golden Boot after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Who won the Golden Glove this Euros?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who won the highest goal scorer in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 final highlights: Oyarzabal scores late winner as Spain beats England to win record fourth title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Spain becomes most successful nation in Euros history, wins title for record fourth time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment