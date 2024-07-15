MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury

Spain suffered a shock injury blow as its midfielder Rodri was replaced at half-time in the 2024 European Championship against England in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 01:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rodri of Spain reacts as he leaves the field at half time during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion.
Rodri of Spain reacts as he leaves the field at half time during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rodri of Spain reacts as he leaves the field at half time during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain suffered a shock injury blow as its midfielder Rodri was replaced at half-time in the 2024 European Championship against England in Germany on Sunday.

Martin Zubimendi, who plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga, replaced the Manchester City midfielder. The 25-year-old had previously started in Spain’s final Group stage match against Albania, which it won 1-0. He had also come off the bench in the matches against Croatia and France.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Euro 2024 /

Rodri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final : ESP 1-0 ENG; Nico Williams gives Spain the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Video: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Video: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Who will win the Golden Glove this Euros?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who can be the highest goal scorer in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final : ESP 1-0 ENG; Nico Williams gives Spain the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Video: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment