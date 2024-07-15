Spain suffered a shock injury blow as its midfielder Rodri was replaced at half-time in the 2024 European Championship against England in Germany on Sunday.
Martin Zubimendi, who plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga, replaced the Manchester City midfielder. The 25-year-old had previously started in Spain’s final Group stage match against Albania, which it won 1-0. He had also come off the bench in the matches against Croatia and France.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final : ESP 1-0 ENG; Nico Williams gives Spain the lead
- Video: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
- Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
- Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
- Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE