Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who won the highest goal scorer in European Championship?

In the 2020 edition, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize over Czechia’s Patrik Schick, despite both players scoring five goals.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 01:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Two players from each team in the final, Kane and Olmo, have the chance to take the lead in the scoring charts.
Two players from each team in the final, Kane and Olmo, have the chance to take the lead in the scoring charts. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Two players from each team in the final, Kane and Olmo, have the chance to take the lead in the scoring charts. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 European Championship had reached its final match, with Spain and England looking to clinch the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

With no Harry Kane or Dani Olmo goal in the final, six players will be awarded the Euro 2024 golden boot.

The leading-scorer position is currently occupied by six players -- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

In the 2020 edition, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize over Czechia’s Patrik Schick, despite both players scoring five goals, because Ronaldo had registered an assist compared to none from Schick.

Take a look at the top goal scorers, assist leaders and teams with most goals in Euro 2024 so far:

EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT STANDINGS

Player Country Matches Played Goals
Harry Kane England 7 3
Dani Olmo Spain 5 3
Cody Gakpo Netherlands 6 3
Georges Mikautadze Georgia 4 3
Jamal Musiala Germany 5 3
Ivan Schranz Slovakia 4 3
Donyell Malen Netherlands 3 2
Fabian Ruiz Spain 5 2
Jude Bellingham England 6 2
Kai Havertz Germany 5 2
Niklas Fullkrug Germany 5 2
Merih Demiral Turkiye 4 2
Razvan Marin Romania 4 2

