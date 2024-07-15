Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England

Euro 2024 comes to a close as Spain and England face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
From Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal to host nation Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Euro 2024 has seen some amazing individual performances through the course of 50 games leading up to the final.
The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.
|Date
|Match
|Player
|Venue
|June 14
|Germany vs Scotland
|Jamal Musiala
|Munich
|June 15
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|Granit Xhaka
|Cologne
|June 15
|Spain vs Croatia
|Fabian Ruiz
|Berlin
|June 15
|Italy vs Albania
|Federico Chiesa
|Dortmund
|June 16
|Poland vs Netherlands
|Cody Gakpo
|Hamburg
|June 16
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|Christian Eriksen
|Stuttgart
|June 16
|Serbia vs England
|Jude Bellingham
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 17
|Romania vs Ukraine
|Nicolae Stanciu
|Munich
|June 17
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Frankfurt
|June 17
|Austria vs France
|N'Golo Kante
|Dusseldorf
|June 18
|Turkiye vs Georgia
|Arda Guler
|Dortmund
|June 18
|Portugal vs Czechia
|Vitinha
|Leipzig
|June 19
|Croatia vs Albania
|Andrej Kramaric
|Hamburg
|June 19
|Germany vs Hungary
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Stuttgart
|June 19
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|Manuel Akanji
|Cologne
|June 20
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|Zan Karnicnik
|Munich
|June 20
|Denmark vs England
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Frankfurt
|June 20
|Spain vs Italy
|Nico Williams
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 21
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|Mykola Shaparenko
|Dusseldorf
|June 21
|Poland vs Austria
|Christoph Baumgartner
|Berlin
|June 21
|Netherlands vs France
|N'Golo Kante
|Leipzig
|June 22
|Georgia vs Czechia
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Hamburg
|June 22
|Turkiye vs Portugal
|Bernardo Silva
|Dortmund
|June 22
|Belgium vs Romania
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Cologne
|June 23
|Switzerland vs Germany
|Granit Xhaka
|Frankfurt
|June 23
|Scotland vs Hungary
|Roland Sallai
|Stuttgart
|June 24
|Albania vs Spain
|Ferran Torres
|Dusseldorf
|June 24
|Croatia vs Italy
|Luka Modric
|Leipzig
|June 25
|France vs Poland
|Lukasz Skorupski
|Dortmund
|June 25
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Berlin
|June 25
|Denmark vs Serbia
|Christian Eriksen
|Munich
|June 25
|England vs Slovenia
|Adam Gnezda
|Cologne
|June 26
|Slovakia vs Romania
|Stanislav Lobotka
|Frankfurt
|June 26
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Stuttgart
|June 26
|Georgia vs Portugal
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 26
|Czechia vs Turkiye
|Baris Alper
|Hamburg
|June 29
|Switzerland vs Italy
|Ruben Vargas
|Berlin
|June 29
|Germany vs Denmark
|Antonio Rudiger
|Dortmund
|June 30
|England vs Slovakia
|Jude Bellingham
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 30
|Spain vs Georgia
|Rodri
|Cologne
|July 1
|France vs Belgium
|Jules Kounde
|Dusseldorf
|July 1
|Portugal vs Slovenia
|Diogo Costa
|Frankfurt
|July 2
|Romania vs Netherlands
|Cody Gakpo
|Munich
|July 2
|Austria vs Turkiye
|Merih Demiral
|Leipzig
|July 5
|Spain vs Germany
|Dani Olmo
|Dusseldorf
|July 5
|Portugal vs France
|Ousmane Dembele
|Hamburg
|July 6
|England vs Switzerland
|Bukayo Saka
|Stuttgart
|July 6
|Netherlands vs Turkiye
|Stefan De Vrij
|Berlin
|July 9
|Spain vs France
|Lamine Yamal
|Munich
|July 10
|Netherlands vs England
|Ollie Watkins
|Dortmund
|July 14
|Spain vs England
|Match in progress
|Berlin
