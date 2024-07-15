MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England

From Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal to host nation Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Euro 2024 has seen some amazing individual performances through the course of 50 games.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 00:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lamine Yamal of Spain.
Lamine Yamal of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lamine Yamal of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Euro 2024 comes to a close as Spain and England face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

From Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal to host nation Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Euro 2024 has seen some amazing individual performances through the course of 50 games leading up to the final.

The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.

Date Match Player Venue
June 14 Germany vs Scotland Jamal Musiala Munich
June 15 Hungary vs Switzerland Granit Xhaka Cologne
June 15 Spain vs Croatia Fabian Ruiz Berlin
June 15 Italy vs Albania Federico Chiesa Dortmund
June 16 Poland vs Netherlands Cody Gakpo Hamburg
June 16 Slovenia vs Denmark Christian Eriksen Stuttgart
June 16 Serbia vs England Jude Bellingham Gelsenkirchen
June 17 Romania vs Ukraine Nicolae Stanciu Munich
June 17 Belgium vs Slovakia Stanislav Lobotka Frankfurt
June 17 Austria vs France N'Golo Kante Dusseldorf
June 18 Turkiye vs Georgia Arda Guler Dortmund
June 18 Portugal vs Czechia Vitinha Leipzig
June 19 Croatia vs Albania Andrej Kramaric Hamburg
June 19 Germany vs Hungary Ilkay Gundogan Stuttgart
June 19 Scotland vs Switzerland Manuel Akanji Cologne
June 20 Slovenia vs Serbia Zan Karnicnik Munich
June 20 Denmark vs England Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Frankfurt
June 20 Spain vs Italy Nico Williams Gelsenkirchen
June 21 Slovakia vs Ukraine Mykola Shaparenko Dusseldorf
June 21 Poland vs Austria Christoph Baumgartner Berlin
June 21 Netherlands vs France N'Golo Kante Leipzig
June 22 Georgia vs Czechia Giorgi Mamardashvili Hamburg
June 22 Turkiye vs Portugal Bernardo Silva Dortmund
June 22 Belgium vs Romania Kevin De Bruyne Cologne
June 23 Switzerland vs Germany Granit Xhaka Frankfurt
June 23 Scotland vs Hungary Roland Sallai Stuttgart
June 24 Albania vs Spain Ferran Torres Dusseldorf
June 24 Croatia vs Italy Luka Modric Leipzig
June 25 France vs Poland Lukasz Skorupski Dortmund
June 25 Netherlands vs Austria Marcel Sabitzer Berlin
June 25 Denmark vs Serbia Christian Eriksen Munich
June 25 England vs Slovenia Adam Gnezda Cologne
June 26 Slovakia vs Romania Stanislav Lobotka Frankfurt
June 26 Ukraine vs Belgium Kevin De Bruyne Stuttgart
June 26 Georgia vs Portugal Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Gelsenkirchen
June 26 Czechia vs Turkiye Baris Alper Hamburg
June 29 Switzerland vs Italy Ruben Vargas Berlin
June 29 Germany vs Denmark Antonio Rudiger Dortmund
June 30 England vs Slovakia Jude Bellingham Gelsenkirchen
June 30 Spain vs Georgia Rodri Cologne
July 1 France vs Belgium Jules Kounde Dusseldorf
July 1 Portugal vs Slovenia Diogo Costa Frankfurt
July 2 Romania vs Netherlands Cody Gakpo Munich
July 2 Austria vs Turkiye Merih Demiral Leipzig
July 5 Spain vs Germany Dani Olmo Dusseldorf
July 5 Portugal vs France Ousmane Dembele Hamburg
July 6 England vs Switzerland Bukayo Saka Stuttgart
July 6 Netherlands vs Turkiye Stefan De Vrij Berlin
July 9 Spain vs France Lamine Yamal Munich
July 10 Netherlands vs England Ollie Watkins Dortmund
July 14 Spain vs England Match in progress Berlin

