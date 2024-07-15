Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships before Spain vs England

Euro 2024 comes to a close as Spain and England face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

From Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal to host nation Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Euro 2024 has seen some amazing individual performances through the course of 50 games leading up to the final.

The following tournament will be the 17th edition of the European Championship, with Italy starting the quadrennial event as defending champion.