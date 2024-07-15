Euro 2024 final: Full list European Champions as Spain beats England 2-1 in Germany

The 2024 European Championship ended with Spain beating England 2-1 in the summit clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

Finals of the Euros have usually been closely contested matches, with only one match since 1992 finishing with a goal difference over two. In the previous edition, Italy pipped England with a 3-2 win on penalties after each team scored a goal in 120 minutes of regulation plus extra time.

Before the Euro 2024 final, here is the list of how the finals panned out in the tournament, since its inception in 1960

Here’s a list of all the EURO winners since its inaugural season in 1960: