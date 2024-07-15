MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 final: Full list European Champions as Spain beats England 2-1 in Germany

Finals of the Euros have usually been closely contested matches, with only one match since 1992 finishing with a solo-goal difference over two strikes.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: In the previous edition, Italy pipped England with a 3-2 win on penalties after each team scored a goal in 120 minutes of regulation plus extra time.
Representative Image: In the previous edition, Italy pipped England with a 3-2 win on penalties after each team scored a goal in 120 minutes of regulation plus extra time.
Representative Image: In the previous edition, Italy pipped England with a 3-2 win on penalties after each team scored a goal in 120 minutes of regulation plus extra time.

The 2024 European Championship ended with Spain beating England 2-1 in the summit clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

Finals of the Euros have usually been closely contested matches, with only one match since 1992 finishing with a goal difference over two. In the previous edition, Italy pipped England with a 3-2 win on penalties after each team scored a goal in 120 minutes of regulation plus extra time.

Before the Euro 2024 final, here is the list of how the finals panned out in the tournament, since its inception in 1960

Here’s a list of all the EURO winners since its inaugural season in 1960:

Year Match Score
1960 Soviet Union vs Yugoslavia 2-1
1964 Spain vs Soviet Union 2-1
1968 Italy vs Yugoslavia 2-1 (two legs)
1972 Germany vs Soviet Union 3-0
1976 Czechoslovakia vs West Germany 5-3 (penalties)
1980 West Germany vs Belgium 2-1
1984 France vs Spain 2-0
1988 Netherlands vs Soviet Union 2-0
1992 Denmark vs Germany 2-0
1996 Germany vs Czech Republic 2-1
2000 France vs Italy 2-1
2004 Greece vs Portugal 1-0
2008 Spain vs Germany 1-0
2012 Spain vs Italy 4-0
2016 Portugal vs France 1-0
2020 (played in 2021) Italy vs England 3-2 (penalties)

