England’s Jude Bellingham describes the side’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin as a ‘cruel’ end to their campaign.
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 final: Spain edges past England 2-1 to win the Euros for a record fourth time
- LIVE Argentina vs Colombia match in pictures, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez photos, real-time gallery
- VIDEO: ‘To lose in that way is really cruel,’ says England’s Bellingham
- LIVE Argentina vs Colombia updates, Copa America 2024 final: Starting lineups out; Messi, Rodriguez start; Score; Kick-off at 5:30 AM IST
- Euro 2024: Why was the Oyarzabal goal given in England vs Spain UEFA European Championships?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE