VIDEO: ‘To lose in that way is really cruel,’ says England’s Bellingham

England’s Jude Bellingham describes the side’s loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin as a ‘cruel’ end to their campaign. 

Published : Jul 15, 2024 05:02 IST - 0 MINS READ

AFP
