The draw of the revamped 2024/25 Champions League league phase took place on August 29 at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

The revamped format will see the number of teams participating increase from 32 to 36.

All 36 clubs will participate in a single league phase, instead of the previous group stage format where 32 participants are divided into eight groups of four.

The new format has opened more avenues for the biggest teams of Europe on paper to clash early on in the football calendar.

Here are the 10 biggest matches to look forward to from the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League league phase: