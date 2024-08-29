MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager

Sampdoria started the season with one draw and two losses, leaving them second-bottom in the table.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:25 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Andrea Pirlo sacked by Sampdoria.
File Photo: Andrea Pirlo sacked by Sampdoria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Andrea Pirlo sacked by Sampdoria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Andrea Pirlo has been sacked as manager of Sampdoria after just over a season in charge, the Serie B club said on Thursday.

Sampdoria started the season with one draw and two losses, leaving them second-bottom in the table.

Pirlo, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, had a one-year spell as Juventus coach in 2020-21, after he briefly coached its under-23 team.

Related Topics

Andrea Pirlo /

Sampdoria /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Real-time Updates, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for award, Real Madrid in pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo to get special award during UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Romelu Lukaku joins Napoli from Chelsea on permanent transfer
    AFP
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish, Maguire return in first Three Lions’ squad after Southgate
    AP
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Fonseca under pressure ahead of Lazio visit, unbeaten Juventus faces De Rossi’s Roma
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Mbappe leads France into clashes against Italy, Belgium
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Real-time Updates, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for award, Real Madrid in pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo to get special award during UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
    Team Sportstar
  5. Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment