Andrea Pirlo has been sacked as manager of Sampdoria after just over a season in charge, the Serie B club said on Thursday.
Sampdoria started the season with one draw and two losses, leaving them second-bottom in the table.
Pirlo, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, had a one-year spell as Juventus coach in 2020-21, after he briefly coached its under-23 team.
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Real-time Updates, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for award, Real Madrid in pot 1
- Cristiano Ronaldo to get special award during UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw
- Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager
- ENG vs SL: Joe Root equals Cook’s record for most Test centuries by England batter
- Track, cars, engines: All you need to know about Chennai’s inaugural night street race
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE