Serie A: Andrea Pirlo sacked as Sampdoria manager

Andrea Pirlo has been sacked as manager of Sampdoria after just over a season in charge, the Serie B club said on Thursday.

Sampdoria started the season with one draw and two losses, leaving them second-bottom in the table.

Pirlo, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, had a one-year spell as Juventus coach in 2020-21, after he briefly coached its under-23 team.