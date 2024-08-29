Champions League 2024 draw: Gigi Buffon wins UEFA President’s award

Gianluigi Buffon won the UEFA President’s award 2024 at the UEFA Champions League draw which took place on August 29 in Monaco.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin gave away the award and claimed Buffon is the best goalkeeper of all time in his opinion.
Buffon was also part of the proceeding of the UCL draw.
More to follow.
