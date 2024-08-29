MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2024 draw: Gigi Buffon wins UEFA President’s award

Gianluigi Buffon won the UEFA President’s award 2024 at the UEFA Champions League draw which took place on August 29 in Monaco.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:40 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
File Photo: Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. | Photo Credit: AFP

