UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Grealish, Maguire return in first Three Lions’ squad after Southgate

England, under interim manager Lee Carsley, will play Ireland in Dublin on September 7 and Finland at Wembley three days later in the Nations League.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:48 IST , London, England - 3 MINS READ

This will be England’s first tournament under interim manager Lee Carsley, who took charge of the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate stepped down, following Euro 2024.
This will be England’s first tournament under interim manager Lee Carsley, who took charge of the Three Lions after Gareth Southgate stepped down, following Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke were among the newcomers in a fresh-looking England squad named by interim coach Lee Carsley on Thursday to usher in the start of the post-Gareth Southgate era.

On a day when Kieran Trippier, one of Southgate’s most trusted players, retired from international duty, England looked to the future by picking four players who will hope for their first senior caps against Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Gomes might be the most unexpected. He is a technically gifted center midfielder who has played for Lille since joining the French club in 2020 from Manchester United and knows Carsley from his time in charge of the England Under-21s.

As does Madueke, a winger who was immediately rewarded after scoring his first hat trick for Chelsea against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White and Newcastle right back Tino Livramento were the other uncapped players summoned by Carsley, who said he wanted to put his own stamp on the squad after replacing Southgate. Southgate’s eight-year tenure came to an end when he stood down after England lost the European Championship final to Spain last month.

“He controls the game with his skill and technique,” Carsley said of the 23-year-old Gomes, who came through United’s academy. “He has an excellent attitude and loves football. He is technical and tactical. He is going to be anther one who fans are going to be excited to see.”

Gomes recently needed lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after being knocked unconscious in a collision during a French league match against Reims. The game was halted for 30 minutes but he was back home the following day, when he said he was “feeling good.”

There was no place for right back Kyle Walker, who hasn’t started for Manchester City this season after Euro 2024. Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton also missed out after being in the squad for the tournament in Germany.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw were out because of injury but Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish returned after being left out of the final Euro 2024 squad.

Arsenal right back Ben White, who turned down an England call-up in March, remained absent despite the change in coaching staff.

The 33-year-old Trippier’s most famous moment in his 54 appearances for England came at the 2018 World Cup when he curled in a free kick to give his team the lead against Croatia in the semifinals. England went on to lose the match 2-1.

Trippier also started the European Championship final in 2021 when England lost a penalty shootout to Italy and played out of position at left back, or left wing back, for much of Euro 2024.

RELATED: England full-back Kieran Trippier retires from international football

The Football Association has said the plan is for Carsley to remain in the position “throughout the autumn” while the governing body continues its search for Southgate’s full-time replacement.

Carsley said on Thursday he wasn’t thinking about taking over the position full-time just yet, simply insisting he is “happy to help out, happy to do the best job and see where it takes us.”

“The fact I have worked with so many players, I understand international camps and selection, I probably see myself as a safe pair of hands at the moment,” he said.

Carsley was born in England but played for Ireland, winning 40 caps.

FULL ENGLAND SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)
Defenders: John Stones, Rico Lewis (both Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Angel Gomes (Lille/FRA), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

